CTW Inc. Launches 'I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft' On G123 Platform

CTW Inc. launches the first browser game based on the anime series, with launch events offering item rewards.MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CTW Inc. Announces the Launch of Browser-Based RPG“I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft” on G123
Game Adaptation of the Popular Anime Now Available with Limited-Time Launch Event
CTW Inc. has officially launched“I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft”, a new browser-based RPG now accessible via the HTML5 gaming platform G123.
Adapted from the well-known anime series, this release marks the franchise's first official game adaptation. The title features a laid-back idle RPG experience, reuniting fans with familiar characters and locations in a casual, accessible format.
Official Game Site:
■Launch Campaign Offering In-Game Rewards
To commemorate the release, a time-limited Start Dash campaign is underway. Users who participate in gameplay events can receive in-game items valued at up to $700 over a three-day period. A key character, Laika, becomes available shortly after the beginning of gameplay.
■Public Giveaway Event Announced
In addition, a promotional giveaway is being held on the official SlimeWitch300 social media account.
Prize: $10 Amazon Gift Card × 10
Event Duration: July 9, 11:00 – July 31, 23:59 (UTC+9)
Winners Announced: August 5, 12:00 (UTC+9)
Details Available At:
■Game Overview
Based on the anime“I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level”
Features idle gameplay with browser accessibility (PC, tablet, smartphone)
Azusa, the main character, restarts at Level 1 in a new storyline
No download required
An official launch trailer has also been released on the G123 YouTube channel.
Watch Trailer:
“SlimeWitch300” is available exclusively on the G123 platform.
Official Website:
■Game Info
Game Title: I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level: Witchcraft
Genre: Laid-back Battle RPG
Price: Free to play (in-game item purchases available)
■What is "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level"?
Based on the light novel by Kisetsu Morita, the series has sold over 3 million copies to date.
It was adapted into a TV anime in April 2021, with Season 2 airing in April 2025.
This beloved isekai (another world reincarnation) series features adorable characters and a relaxing, fluffy world that fans can't get enough of.
Its heartwarming slice-of-life storytelling and lovable cast have made it a fan favorite, leading to multiple manga adaptations and spin-offs. A true gem of the slow-life comedy genre.
■ What is G123?
G123 is Japan's leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123's exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles Queen's Blade Limit Break, Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale, Hyakka Ryoran Passion World, and My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online!
Official Site:
■ About CTW
CTW is the company behind the G123 gaming platform.
Name: CTW Inc.
Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki
Established: August 14, 2013
Capital: 100,000,000 yen
Business: Internet platform company
Website:
©Kisetsu Morita-SB Creative Corp./slime300 project2
©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.
G123 Marketing Team
CTW INC.
+81 50-1748-6333
[New Game] "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Witchcraft"
