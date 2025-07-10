Aspen Wildfire Foundation Announces Donation Of Type 3 Wildland Fire Engine

Part of Larger Fundraising Effort to Support Wildfire Resiliency and Response in the Region

ASPEN, Colo., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Wildfire Foundation is proud to announce the donation of a new Type 3 wildland fire engine to Aspen Fire Protection District-its largest gift to date and the first major milestone in this year's wildfire preparedness fundraising campaign. The engine, which arrived in Aspen in late June 2025, was made possible by a leadership gift from the JP Conte Family Foundation. It will be placed into service this wildfire season.

"We are deeply grateful for the Conte family's leadership and support," said Rick Balentine, Aspen Fire Chief and Chair of the Aspen Wildfire Foundation . "This gift significantly strengthens our local response capabilities-and it's just one piece of a broader, community-led push to invest in wildfire resilience. We hope it inspires others to step up and support this critical work."

The Foundation works year-round to fund and implement strategies that protect people and ecosystems-from fuels reduction and home hardening to fire-adapted landscapes and firefighter readiness. In the face of increasing wildfire threats, community support has never been more essential.

Aspen local JP Conte is an investor, through his family office, Lupine Crest Capital, and a private equity veteran, serving as chairman and managing partner of Genstar Capital. As a longtime California resident, he has advocated for prescribed fire and landscape resilience through his work with the Pepperwood Preserve in Northern California.

"Aspen is an incredibly beautiful place that I am thankful to call home," said Conte . "For a long time, I've known the kinds of impact wildfire can have on our communities. I am proud to be working with the talented team at the Aspen Wildfire Foundation to help launch this fundraising push and ensure that we have the adequate resources and education to protect the place we all know and love."

Aspen Wildfire Foundation works to protect people, restore landscapes, and prepare the community for the future across the Aspen Fire Protection District and connected landscapes. The announcement comes as the Foundation prepares for its second annual Evening of Embers and Elegance fundraiser, to be held July 18 at the Aspen Fire Station. This signature event gathers community members, partners, and supporters to help fund critical wildfire preparedness measures, including fuels reduction, home hardening, and firefighter readiness.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here:

Media Contact: Ali Hammond, [email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Wildfire Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED