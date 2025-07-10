Tower Hits High-Grade 23.63 G/T Gold Over 6.02 M Near Surface In Hole 060 At Blue Sky, 70 M NE Of Hole 055, Underscoring The Potential Of The Durand Diorite To Host A Substantial Gold Deposit
|Sample Interval (m)
| Au
Grade
(g/t)
|From
|To
|Length
|
|
|
|
|84.14
|85.00
|0.86
|14.50
|85.00
|86.00
|1.00
|8.07
|86.00
|87.00
|1.00
|17.20
|87.00
|88.95
|1.95
|51.30
|88.95
|90.16
|1.21
|3.71
Although the Blue Sky gold intersection in Hole 060 is of a much higher grade than the similarly diorite-hosted intersection in Hole 055, it is not as strongly altered (pyritized). This may be due to the presence of excess magnetite in the Hole 060 diorite as magnetite is an efficient scavenger of gold from hydrothermal fluids. As in Hole 055, the Au is accompanied by minor Cu (0.1-0.2%), possibly stripped from the older, widespread porphyry Cu-Au mineralization that was introduced during emplacement of the Durand Diorite.
Hole 059 Results
Hole 059 was collared forward of and in line with (i.e. above) Hole 055 and drilled at a shallower -45○ dip with the intent of intersecting, closer to surface, the diorite-volcanic contact that constrains the Blue Sky zone in Hole 055. It overshot the contact and entered the volcanics directly, indicating that the contact passes between the two holes and dips outward to the west.
Hole 059 intersected the presumed up-dip, volcanic-hosted part of the Blue Sky shear zone ~50 m above the diorite-hosted discovery intersection in Hole 055, cutting 7.60 m of 3.28 g/t Au from 137.4 m down-hole (see Fig. 2), including 0.97 m of 16.20 g/t Au (see Table 2). Two narrower gold zones were encountered higher in the hole, including 4.08 m of 2.05 g/t Au. Furthermore, the bottom sample from the hole, spanning 0.9 m of altered volcanics, returned 4.85 g/t Au, suggesting the possible presence ~40 m north of Blue Sky of a significantly mineralized, volcanic-hosted shear zone similar to Thunder North.
Table 2 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from the Thunder, Lightning and Blue Sky trends. The Au-Ag-Pb-Zn zone intersected in Hole 058 is included but gold-bearing intercepts of the porphyry Cu-Au type are excluded. The core diameter was NQ. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
Depth
(m)
|
|Mineralized Interval(s)
| Average
Au
Grade
(g/t)
|Hole No.
| Easting
(m)
| Northing
(m)
| Azimuth
(°)
| Dip
(°)
|Mineralized Zone(s)
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
|RN21-026
|663345
|5607460
|60
|-60
|197.0
|Lightning
|51.0
|144.2
|93.2
|1.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|113.2
|132.4
|19.2
|4.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN21-027
|663339
|5607455
|300
|-65
|209.0
|Undetermined
|113.7
|118.7
|5.0
|2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|140.9
|150.6
|9.7
|1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-028
|663378
|5607499
|130
|-80
|293.0
|Lightning
|36.5
|174.5
|138.0
|1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|45.5
|70.0
|24.5
|4.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|57.5
|59.0
|1.5
|43.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|69.0
|70.0
|1.0
|27.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-029
|663414
|5607464
|310
|-60
|374.0
|Lightning
|18.5
|89.0
|70.5
|1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|62.0
|75.5
|13.5
|4.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|66.5
|68.0
|1.5
|20.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-030
|663450
|5607504
|310
|-70
|236.0
|Undetermined
|47.0
|52.0
|5.0
|0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lightning
|130.0
|137.0
|7.0
|1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lightning
|146.0
|156.5
|10.5
|3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-031
|663450
|5607506
|310
|-45
|230.0
|Undetermined
|158.0
|164.0
|6.0
|1.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lightning North
|189.0
|211.0
|22.0
|2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|209.0
|210.0
|1.0
|19.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-033
|663481
|5607558
|310
|-45
|187.0
|Lightning North
|113.0
|114.0
|1.0
|69.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-036
|663326
|5607534
|80
|-75
|220.5
|Undetermined
|161.1
|179.1
|18.0
|0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-037
|663353
|5607580
|250
|-60
|185.0
|Undetermined
|19.1
|22.1
|3.0
|2.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|110.4
|136.0
|25.6
|0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN22-038
|663307
|5607420
|52
|-60
|291.0
|Undetermined
|60.0
|69.9
|9.9
|0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lightning
|136.0
|184.0
|48.0
|1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|141.0
|142.9
|1.9
|22.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN23-039
|662871
|5607561
|144
|-45
|356.0
|Undetermined
|142.7
|145.7
|3.0
|4.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thunder North
|163.5
|173.7
|10.2
|1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thunder North
|177.2
|192.8
|15.6
|2.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|191.0
|191.8
|0.8
|25.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN23-040
|662908
|5607578
|142
|-45
|263.0
|Thunder North
|188.7
|196.3
|7.7
|1.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN23-041
|662944
|5607238
|17
|-46
|303.5
|Thunder
|124.8
|138.0
|13.3
|3.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thunder
|148.0
|158.1
|10.1
|2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN23-045
|663388
|5607461
|359
|-80
|299.0
|Lightning
|52.0
|144.0
|92.0
|1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|124.0
|144.0
|20.0
|2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN24-051
|663155
|5607300
|350
|-50
|281.0
|Thunder-Lightning
|244.23
|248.5
|4.27
|6.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|247.8
|248.5
|0.7
|24.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN24-055
|663433
|5607852
|314.7
|-60
|332.0
|Above Blue Sky
|79
|83.0
|4.0
|2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|92.3
|95
|2.7
|3.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|121.5
|123.3
|1.8
|8.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|152.75
|155.5
|2.8
|1.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|196.4
|198.0
|1.6
|4.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|201
|211.6
|10.6
|1.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Above Blue Sky
|231
|240.0
|9.0
|2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blue Sky
|255
|286.5
|31.5
|4.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|278.7
|279.7
|1.0
|17.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN24-056
|663014
|5607544
|143.0
|-60
|200.0
|Thunder North
|139.50
|155.35
|15.85
|5.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|139.50
|144.00
|4.50
|13.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|139.50
|140.25
|0.75
|65.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|151.00
|155.35
|4.35
|5.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN24-057
|663227
|5607435
|337
|-65
|211.0
|Lightning Offset
|24.0
|48.0
|24.0
|0.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lightning Offset
|102.0
|137.3
|35.3
|0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN24-058
|663146
|5607359
|350
|-75
|353.0
|Undetermined
|276.5
|279.5
|3.00
|1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN25-059
|663389
|5607884
|315
|-45
|201.9
|Undetermined
|104.92
|109.00
|4.08
|2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|121.08
|123.08
|2.00
|1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|137.40
|145.00
|7.60
|3.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|137.40
|138.37
|0.97
|16.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|201.00
|201.90
|0.90
|4.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RN25-060
|663308
|5608058
|135
|-45
|244.0
|Undetermined
|45.00
|47.69
|2.49
|1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|51.70
|53.88
|2.18
|4.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|58.30
|60.12
|1.82
|1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|64.50
|67.57
|3.07
|1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blue Sky
|84.14
|90.16
|6.02
|23.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|84.14
|88.95
|4.81
|28.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|87.00
|88.95
|1.95
|51.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|171.00
|178.12
|7.12
|1.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Undetermined
|207.00
|210.00
|3.00
|2.25
Next Steps
By successfully intersecting the Blue Sky gold zone 50 to 100 m above and up to 70 m northeast of the Hole 055 discovery intersection, Holes 059 and 060 have provided sufficient orientation data to guide placement of the drill holes that are being planned to follow the gold structure along strike and to depth. Hole 061 also targeted the Blue Sky zone and the Au analyses pending from this hole should provide additional control data. Hole 062, which targeted the eastern extension of Thunder North, is expected to be similarly helpful there.
Methods and Qualified Person
The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by and/or under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.
Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.
The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Tower Resources
Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tower Resources Ltd.
Joe Dhami, President and CEO
(778) 996-4730
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Figure 1 – Location of the Rabbit North property.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
