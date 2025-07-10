Tower Hits High-Grade 23.63 G/T Gold Over 6.02 M Near Surface In Hole 060 At Blue Sky, 70 M NE Of Hole 055, Underscoring The Potential Of The Durand Diorite To Host A Substantial Gold Deposit

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (" Tower " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the gold assays from the first two of four holes, Nos. RN-25-059 and 060, drilled in May on the Company's Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (see Fig. 1). Hole 060, a 70 m step-out northeast into the Durand Diorite Stock (Fig. 2) from the diorite-hosted Blue Sky gold discovery in Hole RN-24-055 on the western edge of the stock (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see December 23, 2024 news release ), intersected an exceptional 23.63 g/t Au over 6.02 metres. Hole 059, drilled above Hole 055, cut 7.6 m of 3.28 g/t Au and ended in mineralization grading 4.85 g/t Au. Overview The primary objective of the small May drilling campaign was to determine the strike and dip of the Blue Sky gold trend to aid in siting holes for a much larger drilling program that the Company is currently planning, especially longer, deeper holes given the great depth extent that is usual for such shear-hosted gold mineralization and the apparent subvertical attitude of the zone. Both Holes 059 and 060 successfully intersected the Blue Sky zone, extending it 70 m along strike and 90 m upward to within 55 m of surface. The drilling further showed that gold zone strikes northeast, well into the Durand Diorite toward the historical gold intersection in Hole 90-05 (40 m vertically @ 1.78 g/t Au), ~1 km further northeast (see Fig. 2).



Figure 2 – "Horsetail" shear zone model for the Rabbit North gold system. See Table 2 for detailed Au analyses.

Hole 060 Results Hole 060 was drilled parallel to and 70 m east of discovery hole No. 055 but at a shallower dip (-45 versus -60○) and, due to terrain conditions, oriented southeast rather than northwest. Except for a near-surface slab of diorite-entrained volcanics, the core was entirely of Durand Diorite ‒ the gold host rock in the discovery hole. In Hole 060, the 6.02 m interval from 84.14 m down-hole ‒ just 55 m from surface and nearly 100 m higher than the ~150-m-deep discovery intersection in Hole 055 ‒ returned an exceptional 23.63 g/t Au including 1.95 m of 51.30 g/t Au (see Table 1). Like the discovery hole, Hole 060 intersected six additional gold zones ranging from 1.82 m of 1.78 g/t Au to 7.12 m of 1.49 g/t Au (see Table 2). Importantly from a mineral resource perspective, four of these zones occur within a 22.5 m interval from 44.5 m down-hole, and thus above the high-grade gold zone, that averages 1.0 g/t Au. Table 1 - Breakdown of Au analyses from the Blue Sky zone in Hole 060. Sample Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) From To Length

Sample Interval (m) Au

Grade

(g/t) From To Length







84.14 85.00 0.86 14.50 85.00 86.00 1.00 8.07 86.00 87.00 1.00 17.20 87.00 88.95 1.95 51.30 88.95 90.16 1.21 3.71

Although the Blue Sky gold intersection in Hole 060 is of a much higher grade than the similarly diorite-hosted intersection in Hole 055, it is not as strongly altered (pyritized). This may be due to the presence of excess magnetite in the Hole 060 diorite as magnetite is an efficient scavenger of gold from hydrothermal fluids. As in Hole 055, the Au is accompanied by minor Cu (0.1-0.2%), possibly stripped from the older, widespread porphyry Cu-Au mineralization that was introduced during emplacement of the Durand Diorite.

Hole 059 Results

Hole 059 was collared forward of and in line with (i.e. above) Hole 055 and drilled at a shallower -45○ dip with the intent of intersecting, closer to surface, the diorite-volcanic contact that constrains the Blue Sky zone in Hole 055. It overshot the contact and entered the volcanics directly, indicating that the contact passes between the two holes and dips outward to the west.

Hole 059 intersected the presumed up-dip, volcanic-hosted part of the Blue Sky shear zone ~50 m above the diorite-hosted discovery intersection in Hole 055, cutting 7.60 m of 3.28 g/t Au from 137.4 m down-hole (see Fig. 2), including 0.97 m of 16.20 g/t Au (see Table 2). Two narrower gold zones were encountered higher in the hole, including 4.08 m of 2.05 g/t Au. Furthermore, the bottom sample from the hole, spanning 0.9 m of altered volcanics, returned 4.85 g/t Au, suggesting the possible presence ~40 m north of Blue Sky of a significantly mineralized, volcanic-hosted shear zone similar to Thunder North.

Table 2 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted type from the Thunder, Lightning and Blue Sky trends. The Au-Ag-Pb-Zn zone intersected in Hole 058 is included but gold-bearing intercepts of the porphyry Cu-Au type are excluded. The core diameter was NQ. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.











Total

Depth

(m)

Mineralized Interval(s) Average

Au

Grade

(g/t) Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)

RN21-026 663345 5607460 60 -60 197.0 Lightning 51.0 144.2 93.2 1.42











Including 113.2 132.4 19.2 4.21





















RN21-027 663339 5607455 300 -65 209.0 Undetermined 113.7 118.7 5.0 2.09

































Undetermined 140.9 150.6 9.7 1.32





















RN22-028 663378 5607499 130 -80 293.0 Lightning 36.5 174.5 138.0 1.55











Including 45.5 70.0 24.5 4.76











Including 57.5 59.0 1.5 43.60











Including 69.0 70.0 1.0 27.80





















RN22-029 663414 5607464 310 -60 374.0 Lightning 18.5 89.0 70.5 1.78











Including 62.0 75.5 13.5 4.92











Including 66.5 68.0 1.5 20.50





















RN22-030 663450 5607504 310 -70 236.0 Undetermined 47.0 52.0 5.0 0.99

































Lightning 130.0 137.0 7.0 1.35











Lightning 146.0 156.5 10.5 3.40





















RN22-031 663450 5607506 310 -45 230.0 Undetermined 158.0 164.0 6.0 1.94

































Lightning North 189.0 211.0 22.0 2.09











Including 209.0 210.0 1.0 19.20





















RN22-033 663481 5607558 310 -45 187.0 Lightning North 113.0 114.0 1.0 69.20





















RN22-036 663326 5607534 80 -75 220.5 Undetermined 161.1 179.1 18.0 0.89





















RN22-037 663353 5607580 250 -60 185.0 Undetermined 19.1 22.1 3.0 2.59

































Undetermined 110.4 136.0 25.6 0.66





















RN22-038 663307 5607420 52 -60 291.0 Undetermined 60.0 69.9 9.9 0.85

































Lightning 136.0 184.0 48.0 1.57











Including 141.0 142.9 1.9 22.50





















RN23-039 662871 5607561 144 -45 356.0 Undetermined 142.7 145.7 3.0 4.20

































Thunder North 163.5 173.7 10.2 1.46











Thunder North 177.2 192.8 15.6 2.41











Including 191.0 191.8 0.8 25.40





















RN23-040 662908 5607578 142 -45 263.0 Thunder North 188.7 196.3 7.7 1.42





















RN23-041 662944 5607238 17 -46 303.5 Thunder 124.8 138.0 13.3 3.28











Thunder 148.0 158.1 10.1 2.16





















RN23-045 663388 5607461 359 -80 299.0 Lightning 52.0 144.0 92.0 1.13











Including 124.0 144.0 20.0 2.13





















RN24-051 663155 5607300 350 -50 281.0 Thunder-Lightning 244.23 248.5 4.27 6.06











Including 247.8 248.5 0.7 24.00





















RN24-055 663433 5607852 314.7 -60 332.0 Above Blue Sky 79 83.0 4.0 2.05

































Above Blue Sky 92.3 95 2.7 3.15

































Above Blue Sky 121.5 123.3 1.8 8.48

































Above Blue Sky 152.75 155.5 2.8 1.80

































Above Blue Sky 196.4 198.0 1.6 4.66

































Above Blue Sky 201 211.6 10.6 1.54

































Above Blue Sky 231 240.0 9.0 2.92

































Blue Sky 255 286.5 31.5 4.15











Including 278.7 279.7 1.0 17.10





















RN24-056 663014 5607544 143.0 -60 200.0 Thunder North 139.50 155.35 15.85 5.80











Including 139.50 144.00 4.50 13.97











Including 139.50 140.25 0.75 65.30











Including 151.00 155.35 4.35 5.70





















RN24-057 663227 5607435 337 -65 211.0 Lightning Offset 24.0 48.0 24.0 0.41











Lightning Offset 102.0 137.3 35.3 0.51





















RN24-058 663146 5607359 350 -75 353.0 Undetermined 276.5 279.5 3.00 1.47





















RN25-059 663389 5607884 315 -45 201.9 Undetermined 104.92 109.00 4.08 2.05

































Undetermined 121.08 123.08 2.00 1.38

































Undetermined 137.40 145.00 7.60 3.28











Including 137.40 138.37 0.97 16.20

































Undetermined 201.00 201.90 0.90 4.85





















RN25-060 663308 5608058 135 -45 244.0 Undetermined 45.00 47.69 2.49 1.75











Undetermined 51.70 53.88 2.18 4.51











Undetermined 58.30 60.12 1.82 1.78











Undetermined 64.50 67.57 3.07 1.49











Blue Sky 84.14 90.16 6.02 23.63











Including 84.14 88.95 4.81 28.64











Including 87.00 88.95 1.95 51.30











Undetermined 171.00 178.12 7.12 1.49











Undetermined 207.00 210.00 3.00 2.25

Next Steps

By successfully intersecting the Blue Sky gold zone 50 to 100 m above and up to 70 m northeast of the Hole 055 discovery intersection, Holes 059 and 060 have provided sufficient orientation data to guide placement of the drill holes that are being planned to follow the gold structure along strike and to depth. Hole 061 also targeted the Blue Sky zone and the Au analyses pending from this hole should provide additional control data. Hole 062, which targeted the eastern extension of Thunder North, is expected to be similarly helpful there.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by and/or under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

(778) 996-4730



Figure 1 – Location of the Rabbit North property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



