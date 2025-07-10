Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Results


2025-07-10 04:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on July 24, 2025 to announce its operating results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025 and the first half of fiscal 2025.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media) Matt Blickley (Investors)
Vice President, Corporate Communications Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
(980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4910
... ...

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .


MENAFN10072025004107003653ID1109786594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search