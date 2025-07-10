'Pokémon' Voice Actor James Carter Cathcart Passes Away At 71 After Battling Throat Cancer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Voice actor James Carter Cathcart, famous for his work on the 'Pokémon' series, passed away after battling throat cancer. He was 71-years-old.

He passed away on Tuesday, July 8, while in hospice care in Forest Hills, New York, reported TMZ.

James Cathcart was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2023. However, initial treatments did not prove to be effective, and he needed aggressive chemotherapy.

| Viral: Catch a Pikachu! Pokemon flees protests against Erdogan rival's arrest

The acclaimed voice artist retired from voice acting after finishing his work on the English dub of 'Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys'.

Pokémon characters that James Cathcart brought to life

On 'Pokémon,' it was not just one, but several characters of the show that James Cathcart brought to life. From the wise Professor Oak and the mischievous Meowth to Gary Oak and the ever dramatic James of Team Rocket, the deceased voice artist gave each of the figures one distinct voice that fans cherish even today.

Cathcart's work beyond Pokémon series

While James is majorly known for his work in the Pokémon series, he was also the voice behind Vector the Crocodile in 'Sonic X' and the 'Shadow the Hedgehog' video game, as per TMZ.

'Master of pen, piano, microphone'

Remembering James Carter Cathcart as the“master of pen, piano, microphone,” fellow voice artist Erica Schroeder penned a heartfelt tribute for him.

“Rest in peace dear sweet man. I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you. One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us. James Carter Cathcart you were one of a kind, a gentle, beautiful, playful genius and I was happy to call you my friend,” Erica Schroeder posted on Instagram.

Pokémon family grows smaller once more'

Pokémon fans were left heart-broken after the news of James Carter Cathcart's death spread.

Reacting to Erica Schroeder's post, one person wrote:“This is truly sad news - as talented as he was kind, nice, a gentleman - our Pokémon family grows smaller once more. Rest in peace, James."

“Oh man.... first Meowth, then Jesse/Misty and now... Gray... Team Rocket are no more.... RIP James.. :(” wrote a second person.

Majority of the fans were referring to the death of Rachael Lillis – the artist behind the voice of Misty in Pokémon.

Rachael Lillis death

Rachael Lillis, who brought Pokémon characters Misty, Jessie and Jigglypuff, to life, passed away in May last year.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer.