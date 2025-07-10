Azerbaijan Steps Up Human Aid, Accepts More Ukrainian Children For Rehab (PHOTO)
Under the organization of the Social Services Agency operating within the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, an additional 30 Ukrainian children have been brought to the country to receive social and psychological rehabilitation.
In a camp located in Baku, the children will participate in national dance lessons and receive individual consultations from professional psychologists. They will also have the opportunity to visit historical and cultural sites such as the Old City, Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, the seaside boulevard, the Ateshgah Temple, and the Yanardag monument, allowing them to spend meaningful and engaging time.
In the coming days, the children will take part in group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga classes, psycho-social trainings, and workshops featuring national cuisine and other masterclasses. The camp participants will also be introduced to the historical and scenic landmarks of Gabala and Shaki cities.
During the ten-day social rehabilitation program, support will be provided to stabilize the children's emotional states and facilitate their integration into society.
Over 230 Ukrainian children have been brought to Azerbaijan so far and have received social and psychological rehabilitation services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment