Brentford Captain Norgaard Joins Arsenal In Two-Year Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

LONDON: Arsenal on Thursday completed the signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford for an initial price of 10 million pounds, with Norgaard signing an initial two-year contract.

Norgaard is Arsenal's third signing of the summer after goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who signed from Real Sociedad.

The 31-year-old admitted it had been difficult to leave Brentford, where he had been club captain, but said joining Arsenal meant "fulfilling" his dream of playing in the Champions League.

"I had just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford, there is always a chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them."

"Now I get to hear the anthem and to be part of the Champions League campaign, it is a childhood dream, but something I didn't think was possible, so it's something I'm really happy about."

Norgaard leaves Arsenal after helping Brentford win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and has made 122 top-flight appearances for the club.