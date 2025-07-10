EU: Israel Agrees To Humanitarian Steps For Gaza As EU Renews Call For Ceasefire

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Israel has agreed to a series of urgent humanitarian measures aimed at easing the crisis in the Gaza Strip, following decisions by its Cabinet and a renewed round of talks with the European Union, the EU's foreign affairs chief announced Thursday.

EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas said the measures - either already underway or set to begin in the coming days - reflect a shared understanding that large-scale aid must be delivered directly to Gaza's population and safeguarded against diversion to Hamas.

Among the agreed steps are a substantial increase in the number of daily aid trucks entering Gaza with food and non-food items, the opening of additional crossing points in the north and south of the enclave, and the reopening of aid corridors from Jordan and Egypt.

Other provisions include distributing food through bakeries and public kitchens across Gaza, resuming fuel deliveries to humanitarian facilities to ensure essential operations, protecting aid workers, and repairing critical infrastructure - notably restoring power to a water desalination plant.

“The EU stands ready to coordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, including UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of these urgent steps,” Kallas said in a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Kallas reiterated the EU's call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, expressing support for ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The announcement comes amid mounting international pressure on Israel to alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where infrastructure damage, food shortages, and medical supply crises have worsened over the course of the prolonged