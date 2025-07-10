Swiss Host Cities Satisfied With Women's European Championship
The stadiums are well filled. Around 600,000 tickets have been sold so far. This means that the record for the entire European Championship 2022 in England has already been broken.
The atmosphere is exuberant and peaceful, as assured by all the cities and police stations surveyed. The fan zones are almost always well attended, also thanks to the good weather.'Women's football on the rise'
This does not surprise Bernese blogger Laura Lüdi.“Women's football is booming and the tournament in Switzerland is benefiting from it.” Lüdi, who has toured the country since the tournament began, also praises the work of the venues.More More Top footballer rues lack of prospects for women in Switzerland
