Swiss Host Cities Satisfied With Women's European Championship

Swiss Host Cities Satisfied With Women's European Championship


2025-07-10 02:13:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland has been a success so far. The eight host cities draw a very positive balance of the first week of the tournament. This content was published on July 10, 2025 - 13:17 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
The stadiums are well filled. Around 600,000 tickets have been sold so far. This means that the record for the entire European Championship 2022 in England has already been broken.

The atmosphere is exuberant and peaceful, as assured by all the cities and police stations surveyed. The fan zones are almost always well attended, also thanks to the good weather.

'Women's football on the rise'

This does not surprise Bernese blogger Laura Lüdi.“Women's football is booming and the tournament in Switzerland is benefiting from it.” Lüdi, who has toured the country since the tournament began, also praises the work of the venues.

