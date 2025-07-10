VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Tobacco, Gold At Abu Samra Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Land Customs Department successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle the prohibited substance tobacco and gold ornaments.

The operation began when customs officers suspected one of the vehicles arriving in Doha through the Abu Samra border crossing.

Upon inspection of the vehicle using specialized scanning equipment, concealed bags were discovered hidden ingeniously within the engine compartment and the vehicle's spare tire.

Additionally, a personal search of the vehicle's driver led to the discovery of gold ornaments concealed under his clothing.

The total weight of the seized items amounted to 45 kilograms of tobacco and 200 grams of gold ornaments.