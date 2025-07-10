Ukraine's Military Has Done What Many Said Was Impossible Von Der Leyen
She also added that the war has become a battle of resources and competing defense systems, which is why the EU must continue financing Ukraine and rearming itself. According to the Defense Readiness 2030 plan, the EU plans to free up resources and find appropriate space in its fiscal framework to grow the European defense industry and help develop Ukraine's defense sector, von der Leyen emphasized.
European countries are on track to increase their defense budgets to 5% of GDP, including expanded military assistance to Ukraine, the European Commission President added.
Von der Leyen also quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine's defense industry is currently operating at only 60% capacity.
“Now, our Member States can take their SAFE loans and procure directly from Ukraine's defense industry,” said the head of the European Commission, referring to the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism.Read also: Von der Leyen announces launch of European fund for Ukraine's reconstruction
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) started today in the Italian capital, Rome.
Ursula von der Leyen also announced new EU financial support packages for Ukraine, including through the Ukraine Facility, which is intended to cover 84% of Ukraine's external financing needs in 2025.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment