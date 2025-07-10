Ukraine's Military Has Done What Many Said Was Impossible Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In her view, they have done“what many said was impossible”, including inflicting significant losses on Russia's Black Sea Fleet and strategic aviation, and continue to hold back the Russian army. Von der Leyen made this statement at the opening of the International Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

She also added that the war has become a battle of resources and competing defense systems, which is why the EU must continue financing Ukraine and rearming itself. According to the Defense Readiness 2030 plan, the EU plans to free up resources and find appropriate space in its fiscal framework to grow the European defense industry and help develop Ukraine's defense sector, von der Leyen emphasized.

European countries are on track to increase their defense budgets to 5% of GDP, including expanded military assistance to Ukraine, the European Commission President added.

Von der Leyen also quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine's defense industry is currently operating at only 60% capacity.

“Now, our Member States can take their SAFE loans and procure directly from Ukraine's defense industry,” said the head of the European Commission, referring to the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) started today in the Italian capital, Rome.

Ursula von der Leyen also announced new EU financial support packages for Ukraine, including through the Ukraine Facility, which is intended to cover 84% of Ukraine's external financing needs in 2025.

