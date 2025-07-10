Drone Nerds Debuts NDAA-Compliant Wingtraray Fixed-Wing Drone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, North America's largest enterprise drone solution provider and retailer, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the WingtraRAY, an NDAA-compliant and GSA-approved aerial survey drone designed specifically for professionals who demand speed, safety, and survey-grade results. Designed and built by Wingtra, the WingtraRAY is engineered in Switzerland to meet high international standards for geospatial accuracy and operational efficiency.

The WingtraRAY supports up to six interchangeable payloads that facilitate mapping in rural areas and urban environments. The WingtraRAY can cover up to 1,360 acres in a single 59-minute flight, delivering unmatched productivity and robust data capture.

Key Features of the WingtraRAY:



Unmatched Coverage and Speed

Survey up to 1,360 acres per flight with adaptive speeds of 36 - 49 mph, reducing time in the field and lowering costs.



Precision and Accuracy

Achieve mm-level resolution (0.1 in/px) and 3 cm absolute accuracy-ideal for inspections and large-scale mapping alike.



Ultimate Safety and Redundancy

Fly confidently with integrated obstacle avoidance, dual telemetry (radio + LTE), backup batteries, and a parachute system for operations over people (OOP).



True End-to-End Workflow

From mission planning and data capture to instant sharing and CAD/GIS-ready outputs, the WingtraRAY delivers a seamless, all-in-one surveying experience.

Versatile Mission Capabilities

Perfect for urban and rural projects, the WingtraRAY supports both rapid, large-area surveys and detailed inspections.



The WingtraRAY offers superior reliability, adaptive speed, and built-in safety features, enabling professionals to take on more projects, reduce overhead, and deliver results faster. The WingtraRAY is now available through Drone Nerds.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

