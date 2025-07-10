Drone Nerds Debuts NDAA-Compliant Wingtraray Fixed-Wing Drone
The WingtraRAY supports up to six interchangeable payloads that facilitate mapping in rural areas and urban environments. The WingtraRAY can cover up to 1,360 acres in a single 59-minute flight, delivering unmatched productivity and robust data capture.
Key Features of the WingtraRAY:
- Unmatched Coverage and Speed
Survey up to 1,360 acres per flight with adaptive speeds of 36 - 49 mph, reducing time in the field and lowering costs.
Precision and Accuracy
Achieve mm-level resolution (0.1 in/px) and 3 cm absolute accuracy-ideal for inspections and large-scale mapping alike.
Ultimate Safety and Redundancy
Fly confidently with integrated obstacle avoidance, dual telemetry (radio + LTE), backup batteries, and a parachute system for operations over people (OOP).
True End-to-End Workflow
From mission planning and data capture to instant sharing and CAD/GIS-ready outputs, the WingtraRAY delivers a seamless, all-in-one surveying experience.
Versatile Mission Capabilities
Perfect for urban and rural projects, the WingtraRAY supports both rapid, large-area surveys and detailed inspections.
The WingtraRAY offers superior reliability, adaptive speed, and built-in safety features, enabling professionals to take on more projects, reduce overhead, and deliver results faster. The WingtraRAY is now available through Drone Nerds.
About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.
For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com
