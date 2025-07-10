Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, And Colocation Pricing By Rack Size And Kw 2024-2028
Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Almost 1GW of new data center capacity is expected to become operational in the Oceania region by the end of 2025. The upcoming data center power capacity in the market is more than twice the existing size, with most of the rack capacity concentrated in Australia. In New Zealand, Auckland accounts for the most data centers in the country.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (excel) product covers the Oceania data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 174 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (174 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
INVESTORS/OPERATORS
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Amber Infrastructure Group Caduceus Systems CDC Data Centres Chorus Colocity Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd DataGrid DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Realty Digital Realty Digital Sense DXN Edge Centres Enable Networks Equinix Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Internode Pty Ltd iseek Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Localhost Macquarie Telecom Group Markham Real Estate Partners Micron21 New Zealand Government NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the wire PIPE Networks Plan B Limited(Atturra) Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Spark Digital STACK Infrastructure Stockland Supernode Syncom T4 Group Telstra Trifalga Umbrellar Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Vocus
For more information about this database visit
