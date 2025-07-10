Oceania Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, And Colocation Pricing By Rack Size And Kw 2024-2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Oceania data center market portfolio analysis with our Excel database product. Gain insights into 174 existing and 46 upcoming data centers across Australia and New Zealand. The database covers detailed white-floor space, IT load capacity (2024-2028), retail colocation and wholesale pricing, and more. Key highlights include the doubling of data center power capacity and nearly 1GW of new capacity expected by 2025, with major activities in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand. Ideal for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants, the analysis supports data-driven decisions for industry stakeholders.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost 1GW of new data center capacity is expected to become operational in the Oceania region by the end of 2025. The upcoming data center power capacity in the market is more than twice the existing size, with most of the rack capacity concentrated in Australia. In New Zealand, Auckland accounts for the most data centers in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (excel) product covers the Oceania data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 174 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia and New Zealand.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (174 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SYD10 or Auckland Data Centre)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

INVESTORS/OPERATORS



(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Amber Infrastructure Group

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Colocity

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Enable Networks

Equinix

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Localhost

Macquarie Telecom Group

Markham Real Estate Partners

Micron21

New Zealand Government

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks

Plan B Limited(Atturra)

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Spark Digital

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

T4 Group

Telstra

Trifalga

Umbrellar

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon Vocus

