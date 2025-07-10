403
Chinese Premier expresses his backing to Arab countries
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed strong support for the unity, independence, and development of Arab nations during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday.
Li stated that China supports Arab countries in strengthening their strategic autonomy, promoting internal solidarity, and choosing development paths that align with their national realities.
He emphasized that China has consistently viewed its relations with Arab nations from a long-term strategic perspective and stands firmly behind their legitimate causes.
Highlighting the deepening relationship between the two sides, Li noted that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Arab leaders, China-Arab ties are currently at their strongest point in history. He described the two sides as "trustworthy friends and good partners."
Li added that China is committed to expanding cooperation with the Arab League, enhancing mutual strategic trust, and working closely on modernization efforts. He said China aims to help build a stronger China-Arab community with a shared future.
He also affirmed China's readiness to align its development strategies with those of Arab countries and to further advance high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.
