Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Premier expresses his backing to Arab countries

Chinese Premier expresses his backing to Arab countries


2025-07-10 09:42:01
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed strong support for the unity, independence, and development of Arab nations during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday.

Li stated that China supports Arab countries in strengthening their strategic autonomy, promoting internal solidarity, and choosing development paths that align with their national realities.

He emphasized that China has consistently viewed its relations with Arab nations from a long-term strategic perspective and stands firmly behind their legitimate causes.

Highlighting the deepening relationship between the two sides, Li noted that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Arab leaders, China-Arab ties are currently at their strongest point in history. He described the two sides as "trustworthy friends and good partners."

Li added that China is committed to expanding cooperation with the Arab League, enhancing mutual strategic trust, and working closely on modernization efforts. He said China aims to help build a stronger China-Arab community with a shared future.

He also affirmed China's readiness to align its development strategies with those of Arab countries and to further advance high-quality cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.

MENAFN10072025000045017281ID1109784832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search