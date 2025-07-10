403
Russia, U.S. Reaffirm Pursuing Peaceful Conflict Solutions
(MENAFN) Moscow and Washington reaffirmed their shared dedication to pursuing “peaceful solutions to conflict situations” on Thursday, following a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Rubio engaged in a detailed review of global and bilateral matters, expanding on understandings reached during last week’s phone call between the Russian and US presidents.
“A substantive and frank exchange of views took place on the settlement around Ukraine, the situation around Iran and Syria, as well as a number of other international problems,” the ministry said, referencing discussions held on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN foreign ministers’ summit in Malaysia’s capital.
The statement emphasized that both officials reaffirmed their nations’ commitment to resolving global conflicts peacefully. It also noted a joint interest in reviving economic and humanitarian cooperation, along with efforts to restore unrestricted interpersonal contacts — a goal that could be supported through the reinstatement of direct flights between the two countries.
The ministry also highlighted that both sides stressed the need to continue efforts toward restoring the normal functioning of diplomatic missions.
“Constructive and mutually respectful dialogue between the foreign policy departments of Russia and the United States on an expanding range of issues of mutual interest will continue,” the official readout stated.
The meeting lasted roughly an hour, according to a Russian state news agency.
As of now, US officials have not issued any public statement regarding the discussions.
