Russia Denies Claims of Mass Indian Immigration
(MENAFN) Russia’s Ministry of Labor has rejected a claim that as many as one million Indian nationals could migrate to Russia for work by the end of 2025.
The assertion was made by Andrey Besedin, President of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), who referred to statements made by officials in New Delhi during an interview with a news agency.
The ministry clarified that the federal quotas for foreign workers have already been established. For 2025, nearly 235,000 foreign workers are allowed to enter Russia for employment, with 71,817 of them expected to come from India.
Besedin highlighted the pressure faced by Russia’s industrial sectors to increase production, citing the country's import substitution policies and the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.
Despite these challenges, he pointed out a shortage of skilled labor in the region. “Part of the workforce has been sent to the special military operation, and the youth are not going to factories,” he explained.
According to Besedin, Indian workers are expected to be employed primarily in industries such as metallurgy and mechanical engineering.
