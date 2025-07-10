Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fleishmanhillard Promotes Kristin Hollins To California GM

2025-07-10 09:02:34
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - FleishmanHillard has named Kristin Hollins general manager for California, expanding her remit from leading the agency's San Francisco office to overseeing operations across the state.

Hollins, who previously served as CEO of Edelman's Revere, will now lead strategy and operations for FleishmanHillard in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Sacramento. She reports to Della Sweetman, president, Americas and chief strategy officer.

Hollins' promotion comes on other changes in FleishmanHillard's California leadership including the retirement of Sacramento lead Dan Barber and promotion of Emily Frager from Southern California head to chief client officer.

“California is one of our most influential markets where innovation and industry intersect daily,” Sweetman said.“Kristin brings superior business acumen, depth of market, sector and discipline expertise, and a client- and people-centric focus that will help deliver against a 'One California' strategy with confidence.”

Hollins brings more than 30 years of experience advising organizations in sectors central to California's economy, including technology, health and life sciences, energy and commerce.

At Revere, Hollins expanded integrated marketing capabilities with clients in AI and e-commerce and launched the firm's European presence. Earlier in her career, she led some of FleishmanHillard's largest technology accounts and served as the corporate reputation lead for the Americas.

Her appointment follows a string of recent leadership moves across FleishmanHillard's global network, including Atiwat Krisintu in Bangkok, Mei Lee in Singapore, Madhulika Ojha in India, Adrienne Connell in Canada and Marshall Manson in the UK.

