403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fleishmanhillard Promotes Kristin Hollins To California GM
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - FleishmanHillard has named Kristin Hollins general manager for California, expanding her remit from leading the agency's San Francisco office to overseeing operations across the state.
Hollins, who previously served as CEO of Edelman's Revere, will now lead strategy and operations for FleishmanHillard in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Sacramento. She reports to Della Sweetman, president, Americas and chief strategy officer.
Hollins' promotion comes on other changes in FleishmanHillard's California leadership including the retirement of Sacramento lead Dan Barber and promotion of Emily Frager from Southern California head to chief client officer.
“California is one of our most influential markets where innovation and industry intersect daily,” Sweetman said.“Kristin brings superior business acumen, depth of market, sector and discipline expertise, and a client- and people-centric focus that will help deliver against a 'One California' strategy with confidence.”
Hollins brings more than 30 years of experience advising organizations in sectors central to California's economy, including technology, health and life sciences, energy and commerce.
At Revere, Hollins expanded integrated marketing capabilities with clients in AI and e-commerce and launched the firm's European presence. Earlier in her career, she led some of FleishmanHillard's largest technology accounts and served as the corporate reputation lead for the Americas.
Her appointment follows a string of recent leadership moves across FleishmanHillard's global network, including Atiwat Krisintu in Bangkok, Mei Lee in Singapore, Madhulika Ojha in India, Adrienne Connell in Canada and Marshall Manson in the UK.
Hollins, who previously served as CEO of Edelman's Revere, will now lead strategy and operations for FleishmanHillard in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County and Sacramento. She reports to Della Sweetman, president, Americas and chief strategy officer.
Hollins' promotion comes on other changes in FleishmanHillard's California leadership including the retirement of Sacramento lead Dan Barber and promotion of Emily Frager from Southern California head to chief client officer.
“California is one of our most influential markets where innovation and industry intersect daily,” Sweetman said.“Kristin brings superior business acumen, depth of market, sector and discipline expertise, and a client- and people-centric focus that will help deliver against a 'One California' strategy with confidence.”
Hollins brings more than 30 years of experience advising organizations in sectors central to California's economy, including technology, health and life sciences, energy and commerce.
At Revere, Hollins expanded integrated marketing capabilities with clients in AI and e-commerce and launched the firm's European presence. Earlier in her career, she led some of FleishmanHillard's largest technology accounts and served as the corporate reputation lead for the Americas.
Her appointment follows a string of recent leadership moves across FleishmanHillard's global network, including Atiwat Krisintu in Bangkok, Mei Lee in Singapore, Madhulika Ojha in India, Adrienne Connell in Canada and Marshall Manson in the UK.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment