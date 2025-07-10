403
Possible false statements get Ex-FBI, CIA chiefs under investigation
(MENAFN) Former leaders of the FBI and CIA are reportedly under investigation for possibly providing false statements to Congress concerning Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, during which Donald Trump secured his first term, according to media reports.
The development follows the release of a report by current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who claimed that his predecessor, John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey, manipulated intelligence findings in an assessment produced shortly after the 2016 election.
“All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, former (Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump. Thank you to the career @CIA officers who conducted this review and exposed the facts,” said Ratcliffe in a post on X dated July 2, the day the report was made public.
A news agency reported that it is still unclear whether the FBI’s investigation has progressed beyond preliminary stages. The Justice Department declined to provide any details, stating, “we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”
Trump dismissed Comey in May 2017, while Brennan left his position on January 20, 2017—the day Trump was sworn in. Both officials had been appointed by former President Barack Obama.
