Europe Draws Red Line on Ukraine's NATO Membership
(MENAFN) French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu emphasized that demilitarizing Ukraine and denying it NATO membership, as requested by Russia, represents a "red line" for Europe. He expressed this position in an interview with a weekly magazine.
Ukraine formally submitted a request for expedited NATO membership in September 2022, following the intensification of its conflict with Russia.
Although Western nations initially showed support for Ukraine’s bid, no timeline for its accession has been established.
Additionally, backing for Kiev’s NATO membership has waned due to ongoing military challenges and shifting policies from the United States.
Moscow maintains that any resolution to the ongoing conflict must address its security concerns in full.
Russian authorities demand that Ukraine recognize the altered territorial situation, adopt a neutral stance, ensure the protection of its Russian-speaking population from discrimination, and undergo processes of demilitarization and denazification.
However, Kiev has rejected all of these conditions to date.
In the interview, published on Wednesday, Lecornu asserted that Europe cannot afford to leave Ukraine defenseless while simultaneously denying it NATO membership.
He explained, "Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine," adding, "We must be coherent. One cannot refuse Ukraine entry into NATO and at the same time accept that it no longer has an army."
Ukraine formally submitted a request for expedited NATO membership in September 2022, following the intensification of its conflict with Russia.
Although Western nations initially showed support for Ukraine’s bid, no timeline for its accession has been established.
Additionally, backing for Kiev’s NATO membership has waned due to ongoing military challenges and shifting policies from the United States.
