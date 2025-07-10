403
UN Warns Climate Heatwave Threatens Older Adults Health
(MENAFN) As climate change intensifies, older adults are facing heightened health threats from extreme heat, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) cautioned in its Frontiers 2025 report released Thursday.
The latest edition of the report outlines mounting pressure on both human populations and ecosystems driven by escalating temperatures, glacial retreat, and increased flooding. “Heat waves are among the most frequent and deadly impacts of climate change, along with floods and shrinking ice cover,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said in a statement. "We must be prepared for the risks these impacts pose, especially for society’s most vulnerable, including older persons."
According to the findings, deaths linked to extreme heat among individuals aged 65 and older have surged by 85% since the 1990s. The increase is particularly significant in low- and middle-income nations where elderly populations are concentrated in densely populated urban zones. These communities frequently grapple with deteriorating air quality and coastal inundation, while preexisting health conditions and restricted mobility further heighten their risk.
To counter these escalating threats, UNEP advocated for greener and more inclusive urban planning, enhanced emergency preparedness, and greater public access to reliable climate data. The report also cited a recent initiative by the Human Rights Council to draft a legally enforceable agreement focusing on the rights of older adults.
Beyond heat-related concerns, UNEP raised alarms over the potential reemergence of ancient microbes due to melting glaciers—pathogens that could accelerate antimicrobial resistance. A global temperature rise beyond 2°C, the report warned, could drastically diminish the cryosphere—comprising glaciers, permafrost, and ice sheets—placing hundreds of millions of lives at risk.
Increased flooding presents another grave danger, potentially unearthing hazardous pollutants trapped in sediment, including long-banned chemicals that could find their way back into food supplies. UNEP emphasized the urgent need for more robust environmental monitoring, nature-based flood mitigation strategies, and modernized urban drainage infrastructure.
The report also underscored the dangers posed by deteriorating dams, calling for the removal of outdated structures to enhance river health and reduce public safety hazards.
