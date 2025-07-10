403
Russia Responds Calmly to Trump's Harsh Remarks
(MENAFN) Russia has responded with composure to the recent critical comments made by US President Donald Trump, expressing its intention to maintain communication with Washington.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is unfazed by Trump’s strong rhetoric and is committed to continuing diplomatic talks with the United States.
On Tuesday, Trump shared his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being unwilling to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The US president emphasized that while their recent phone conversations— the latest of which occurred last week— always seemed cordial, they had not resulted in any meaningful progress toward ending the violence.
Moscow has consistently expressed its readiness for a diplomatic resolution with Kiev, but insists that any agreement must be legally binding and address the underlying causes of the conflict.
When questioned about Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, Peskov responded by saying, "we treat them quite calmly."
He noted that Trump’s rhetoric is often harsh, but that Russia remains steady in its approach.
“We are calm about this. We are committed to continuing our dialogue with Washington and our policy of repairing the significantly damaged bilateral relations,” Peskov emphasized.
