SKYRE Launches Its Next-Gen H2RENEWTM Gemini-1 Series: Scalable Technology For The Next Phase Of Hydrogen Recovery

H2RENEW Gemini-1 H2R500 recycles up to 500 kg/day 99.9999% pure, pressurized hydrogen

SKYRE's Gemini-1 Series is Advancing Clean Energy Production With Cost-Effective and Scalable Hydrogen Recovery

- Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEOEAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SKYRE, a pioneer in scalable hydrogen solutions , proudly announces the launch of the Gemini-1 Series , the latest evolution of its flagship H2RENEWTM advanced gas separation and compression system . Purpose-built for modern manufacturing environments, Gemini-1 delivers unmatched efficiency, modular scalability, and simplicity for hydrogen recovery.Backed by over four decades of electrochemical innovation and a global footprint of 30,000 hydrogen systems previously deployed by the team worldwide, SKYRE brings unmatched expertise to the field. The Gemini-1 Series hydrogen recycling system offers a proven path to deployment – cutting costs, streamlining integration and optimizing space efficiency while boosting industrial productivity.ENGINEERED FOR PERFORMANCE, DESIGNED TO SCALEGemini-1 represents a major leap in hydrogen recovery technology. Engineered for streamlined deployment and maximum reliability, the system features:. Compact, modular 2.3m (7.5 feet) rack design containing up tofour independent 25 kg/day modules per rack. Space-saving form factor built for industrial integration. Scalable output from 25 kg/day up to over 1,000 kg/day, dependingon system configuration and total number of racks. Purity levels of up to 99.9999% hydrogen delivered at up to 31 bar (450 psi). Solid-state electrochemical separation and compression - no moving parts, resulting in minimalcomponent wear. Plug-and-play architecture for simplified installation and rapid commissioning. Ultra-low maintenance with dramatically reduced service costs. Indoor and outdoor deployment options for maximum site flexibilityEach module within the Gemini-1 system operates independently, enabling flexible redundancy and performance tuning to match specific production requirements. With the ability to add or remove 25 kg/day modules as needed, manufacturers can scale hydrogen recycling alongside their production lines – without overhauling infrastructure.Unlike traditional mechanical compressors, Gemini-1 systems operate efficiently with minimal power demand and no friction-related compressor wear. This leads to reduced downtime, lower operating costs, and an overall smaller environmental footprint.HIGH-EFFICIENCY HYDROGEN RECOVERY FOR DEMANDING INDUSTRIAL ENVIRONMENTSThe Gemini-1 Series reaffirms SKYRE's leadership in engineering excellence for industrial hydrogen recovery by delivering a powerful tool for advancing both industrial productivity and sustainability in hydrogen-intensive manufacturing environments. It is especially suited to sectors such as semiconductors, metals manufacturing, fueling and recovery of geologic hydrogen, where high-purity hydrogen is essential.

