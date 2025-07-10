B'desh: Ex-PM Hasina Formally Indicted In Crimes Against Humanity Case
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ordered a crimes against humanity case against the ousted prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun for their attempts to suppress the July-August student-led protests last year.
Mamun has pleaded guilty and petitioned to turn state's witness in the case, according to the bdnews24 news portal.
It added that he is the only one of the three to be detained in jail. The trial will proceed with the other two in absentia.
Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year.Read Also ICT Sentences Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina To Six Months In Prison Bangladesh's Hasina Charged with Crimes Against Humanity
