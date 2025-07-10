Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
B'desh: Ex-PM Hasina Formally Indicted In Crimes Against Humanity Case

B'desh: Ex-PM Hasina Formally Indicted In Crimes Against Humanity Case


2025-07-10 08:11:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dhaka- Bangladesh's deposed premier Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday formally indicted in a crimes against humanity case by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, media reports said.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ordered a crimes against humanity case against the ousted prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al Mamun for their attempts to suppress the July-August student-led protests last year.

Mamun has pleaded guilty and petitioned to turn state's witness in the case, according to the bdnews24 news portal.

It added that he is the only one of the three to be detained in jail. The trial will proceed with the other two in absentia.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her Awami League government was toppled last year.

Read Also ICT Sentences Bangladesh's Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina To Six Months In Prison ​Bangladesh's Hasina ​Charged with ​Crimes ​Against ​Humanity

MENAFN10072025000215011059ID1109784235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search