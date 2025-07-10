Azerbaijan Takes Leadership Role In ICDO With New Secgen Appointment (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the third extraordinary session of the International Civil Defence Organization's (ICDO) General Assembly on July 10, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Emergency Situations Minister General-Colonel Kamaladdin Heydarov, and heads of emergency management agencies from ICDO member countries.

The session opened with the ICDO anthem, followed by a message from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, read by the country's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov.

The message highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to global security, disaster risk reduction, and civil defence, emphasizing the country's role as a responsible international actor engaged in protecting lives, environment, and infrastructure through global initiatives. It also noted the importance of the ICDO as the only specialized intergovernmental body promoting multilateral cooperation in civil protection and population safety amid rising natural and man-made disasters and climate challenges.

The address highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation in civil defense, emphasizing its active role in global efforts to safeguard human life, the environment, and critical infrastructure. The country's leadership highlighted Azerbaijan's hosting of significant international events, including last year's COP29 climate summit and next year's World Urban Forum, as key platforms for addressing urgent global challenges and fostering international solidarity.

The importance of a robust International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) was also emphasized as vital for enhancing civil protection worldwide. Strengthening the ICDO's influence requires coordinated efforts from all member states. Amid growing global risks, a resilient ICDO capable of adapting to new challenges and fostering international cooperation is essential. Confidence was expressed in the success of the ongoing session.

Vice-President of the Executive Council, Vinicio Félix Chavarría Báez, and Acting Secretary-General of the International Civil Protection Organization (ICPO), Roman Lapin, addressed key issues confronting the session.

Following their remarks, the Credentials Committee's report was presented, and the session's agenda was formally approved. After the nomination of candidates for the ICPO Secretary-General position, a vote was conducted.

Colonel Arguj Kalantarli, Head of the International Relations Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, was unanimously elected Secretary-General of the ICPO. The election saw candidates from four member states-Azerbaijan, Serbia, Burkina Faso, and Tunisia-compete for the position.

Following the announcement of the vote results, the newly elected Secretary-General of the International Civil Protection Organization (ICPO), Colonel Arguj Kalantarli, delivered a speech expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to diligently fulfill his duties.

The closing remarks were made by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov.

Heydarov thanked all participants of the 3rd extraordinary session of the ICDO General Assembly for their productive and constructive engagement. He also expressed deep appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev for his steadfast support, strategic vision, and ongoing commitment to advancing international cooperation in civil protection.

Highlighting the importance of unity, Heydarov noted that the sessions held in Baku reaffirmed that effective emergency response requires joint, coordinated efforts. He confirmed Azerbaijan's continued active role in supporting ICDO initiatives and contributing to its development.

The session concluded with the playing of the ICDO anthem, marking the official close of the assembly held in Baku.