Lalizas Lifesaving Lights And Marine Safety Gear - In Stock At Gaelix Marine Service
Athens, Greece – July 2025
When seconds count at sea, visibility saves lives. Whether navigating in the dark, conducting man-overboard rescues, or ensuring passenger safety on deck, lifesaving lights play a critical role in every vessel's safety system.
As the official distributor of Lalizas, Gaelix Marine Service offers a full range of certified lifesaving lights, personal markers, and SOLAS-compliant marine safety gear - all available for immediate shipment across Europe, the Middle East, and worldwide.
Certified Lights for Critical Maritime Moments
From personal floatation devices to liferafts, Lalizas lifesaving lights are designed for durability, visibility, and full compliance with international standards. Choose from:
SOLAS-approved lifejacket lights
Liferaft exterior and interior lights
Man Overboard lights and smoke signals
Accessories and replacement parts
Whether you operate a commercial ship, charter yacht, or training vessel, Gaelix provides the right solutions to improve nighttime visibility and meet inspection requirements.
Explore the range:
More Than Lights – Complete Marine Safety Solutions
Beyond lights, Gaelix offers the full Lalizas safety catalog:
Foam and inflatable lifejackets
Liferafts
Immersion suits, MOB devices, fire equipment, and more
All products are tested to meet SOLAS, IMO, and CE regulations - with support for outfitting entire fleets or individual vessels.
View all safety equipment:
Why Marine Professionals Trust Gaelix
Real-time availability and fast shipping
Certified equipment ready for inspections
Personalized fleet solutions and expert support
100% genuine Lalizas products with full warranty
“We understand how important trust and timing are in marine safety. That's why we work closely with captains, shipowners, and crews to deliver certified solutions that keep people safe,”
says Dimitris Ygropoulos, Director at Gaelix Marine Service.
About Gaelix Marine Service
Gaelix Marine Service is a marine equipment supplier based in Athens, Greece, and the official distributor of Lalizas safety products. The company supplies life-saving equipment - including lifejackets, lights, liferafts, and emergency devices - to commercial and recreational vessels worldwide. With fast delivery, expert guidance, and real stock, Gaelix ensures your vessel stays safe and compliant at sea.
Contact Information:
Name: Dimitris Ygropoulos
Company: Gaelix Marine Service
Email: ...
Phone: +30 694 282 3344
Website:
Address: Agiou Alexandrou 35, Paleo Phaliro, 17561 Athens, Greece
Legal Disclaimer:
