Hot Daytime, Clouds Forecasted During Weekend: Qatar Meteorology

Doha, Qatar: High temperatures and clouds are forecasted this weekend according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD)

The daytime weather is expected to be very hot as temperatures range from 32°C to 44°C.

The winds, on Friday and Saturday will be 5-15 KT in Northwesterly and Northeasterly directions.

The sea height is expected to be 1-2ft throughout the weekend.