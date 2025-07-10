Hot Daytime, Clouds Forecasted During Weekend: Qatar Meteorology
Doha, Qatar: High temperatures and clouds are forecasted this weekend according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD)
The daytime weather is expected to be very hot as temperatures range from 32°C to 44°C.
The winds, on Friday and Saturday will be 5-15 KT in Northwesterly and Northeasterly directions.
The sea height is expected to be 1-2ft throughout the weekend.
