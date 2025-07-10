403
Israeli occupation forces block missile coming from Yemen
(MENAFN) A missile fired from Yemen toward Israel was intercepted in the early hours of Thursday, according to statements from the Israeli military. The launch triggered air raid sirens across multiple locations, including Tel Aviv.
Emergency responders from Magen David Adom confirmed that there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.
The Houthi group, believed to be behind the launch, has not yet released a statement.
The missile attack comes just days after a series of major Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, which hit several Houthi-controlled targets. Among those struck were three ports along the Red Sea, a power plant, and a ship.
In recent months, Israel has ramped up its attacks on strategic infrastructure in Yemen, responding to ongoing missile launches from the Houthis. The group claims that their strikes are acts of support for Palestinians in Gaza.
