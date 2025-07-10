Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
El Salvador’s President Rejects Mexico Cocaine Plane Allegations

2025-07-10 07:54:27
(MENAFN) El Salvador’s president is rejecting allegations from Mexico that a plane intercepted with a large cocaine shipment originated from Salvadoran territory.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Mexico’s Security Chief, Omar Garcia Harfuch, announced that a plane carrying 428 kilograms (944 pounds) of cocaine had been seized by Mexican forces. He asserted that the aircraft had departed from El Salvador.

Responding swiftly, President Nayib Bukele took to social media Wednesday to dispute the claim and announced the recall of El Salvador’s ambassador to Mexico for consultations.

“We demand an immediate clarification and rectification from the Government of Mexico regarding the statements made by its (Security) Secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch,” Bukele wrote on X.
According to Mexican authorities, the aircraft—allegedly transporting cocaine valued at nearly $5 million—was intercepted in Colima, a coastal state on the Pacific. Three individuals were detained during the operation.

In a series of posts on X, Bukele shared what he described as the plane’s flight path. The map illustrated that the aircraft had traveled over Costa Rica, then briefly vanished from radar before reappearing en route to the Pacific Ocean.

The plane, Bukele stated, “never touched" Salvadoran territory.

He also disclosed the names of the three suspects apprehended by Mexican forces, asserting they were all Mexican nationals.

“El Salvador does not harbor criminals nor tolerate drug trafficking – we didn’t do it before, and we won’t do it now. Nor will we allow attempts to involve us in operations that are not ours and do not concern us,” he declared.

