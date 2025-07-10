403
Truck Rams into Village in Bali, Claiming Four Lives
(MENAFN) At least four individuals lost their lives Thursday morning when a cement-laden truck veered out of control and slammed into multiple vehicles and homes in a village in Indonesia’s Bali province.
Local police said the deadly crash unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time in Banjar Bangklet village, located in the Bangli region. Preliminary findings indicate the truck suffered a brake failure, propelling it into surrounding traffic and residential structures.
Among those killed were three local residents and the truck driver, whose identity has not yet been released.
Bangli Police Chief I Dewa Made Suryatmaja told local media, authorities have not yet determined the cause and are still investigating.
Fatal traffic accidents are a persistent issue in the Southeast Asian nation, commonly linked to vehicle overloading, unsafe road conditions, and negligent driving.
