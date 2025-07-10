CEE Announces Medalists At USA Biolympiad National Finals At Harvard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE ) today announced the high school biology scholars who earned medals at the USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from June 22 to July 4, 2025.

CEE's USA Biolympiad is the country's most prestigious biology education and testing program for U.S. high school students. Nearly 11,000 students from 741 schools, 47 states, and 36 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition.

During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials. The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics.

The four gold medalists from USABO's National Finals will represent the U.S. at the 36th International Biology Olympiad , a worldwide competition involving student teams from over 80 countries. It will be hosted July 20-27, 2025, in Quezon City, Philippines.

“CEE is proud of the USABO finalists who are future leaders in bio-based careers,” said Joann DiGennaro, Co-Founder and President of CEE.

Gold Medalists



Kian Dhawan , Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring, MD

Hengzhou Li , Northwood High School, Irvine, CA

Eric King Liu , Ward Melville High School, East Setauket, NY

Cloris Shi , Troy High School, Fullerton, CA Youran Wu , BASIS Independent Bellevue, Bellevue, WA (Alternate)



Silver Medalists



Cloris Shi , Troy High School, Fullerton, CA

Bill Sun , Seven Lakes High School, Katy, TX

Evan Xiang , Shady Side Academy, Pittsburgh, PA Selena Yang , Lynbrook High School, San Jose, CA

Bronze Medalists



Sunipun Biswas , E.O. Smith High School, Storrs, CT

Aarav Jindal , Princeton International School of Mathematics and Science, Princeton, NJ

Arjun Krish , Saratoga High School, Saratoga, CA Michael Zhang , The Bolles School, Jacksonville, FL

The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Director, and Logan McCarty, Associate Dean for Science Undergraduate Education, Harvard University.

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE , a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums.

About the USA Biolympiad

CEE's USA Biolympiad (USABO) is the nation's most prestigious biology education and testing program for U.S. high school students. USABO's mission concentrates on stimulating intellectual curiosity in young scholars and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in STEM.

Media Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at