Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab Iphone 16E For Rs 49,600 With Bank And Exchange Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Grab the iPhone 16e for just Rs 49,600 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Score huge discounts on the iPhone 16 series with bank offers and exchange deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is happening from July 12th to 14th. Big discounts on the recently launched iPhone 16 series, especially the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 Pro, making them great deals for mid-range and premium users.

Launched in September 2024, the iPhone 16e is the most affordable in the iPhone 16 series. Priced at Rs 53,600, get an instant Rs 4,000 discount with SBI, ICICI, and Kotak bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 49,600. Enjoy features like Apple Intelligence, an edge-to-edge display, and USB Type-C charging. A modern design compared to previous iPhone SE models.

Want a bigger discount on the iPhone 16e? Amazon's exchange offer gives you up to Rs 15,000 off. The exchange value depends on your old phone's model and condition.

The iPhone 16e, from Apple, is available at a low price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's a good choice for those looking for a powerful iPhone with new features. While the design is similar to the iPhone 14, it has the new A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. It handles Apple Intelligence features efficiently and has a powerful 48MP back camera, good battery life, and a USB-C port. A great option for budget iPhone users.

Even before Prime Day starts, Amazon offers a discount on the iPhone 16 Pro. The 128GB variant, originally Rs 1,19,900, is now Rs 1,11,900 – a 7% discount. Get an additional Rs 3,000 off with ICICI, SBI, Kotak, and Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards on iPhones priced Rs 71,940 or higher.

Exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 47,150 off. For example, exchanging a 256GB iPhone 14 Plus could get you a Rs 27,600 discount, bringing the iPhone 16 Pro price down to Rs 81,300.

The iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip delivers powerful AI performance. The triple camera setup (48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 5x telephoto zoom) is amazing. With up to 27 hours of video playback, it's a top choice in the premium segment. Tech experts recommend planning your purchase during the Prime Day sale to take advantage of the discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals. The iPhone 16e is great for mid-range users, while the iPhone 16 Pro is perfect for the premium segment.