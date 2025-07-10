Holiday Inn Dhaka's Ilish Restaurant Evolves Into Attractive Event Venue

Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre announces the transformation of its signature dining outlet Ilish. Once a well-known restaurant named after the iconic Bengali fish, has now evolved into an elegant and versatile event venue.

Originally designed to host intimate gatherings of up to 100 guests, Ilish quickly became a popular choice for corporate events, private dinners, small meetings, and social celebrations.

Due to overwhelming demand following the venue's success, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre has recently expanded Ilish into a 2,873 sqft ballroom, capable of accommodating 300 guests comfortably.

Located on the 16th floor, Ilish offers panoramic views of the city skyline, complemented by sophisticated décor featuring sparkling chandeliers, soft gold geometric accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

The venue is equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual technology, including a projector and high-speed internet, ideal for corporate conferences, weddings, galas, and a variety of social events.

Since the expansion, Ilish has already hosted numerous high-profile events, further establishing itself as one of Dhaka's most sought-after venues. The hotel's experienced event planning and culinary teams ensure every occasion is personalized to perfection, as per a release.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre invites individuals and organizations to experience Ilish for their next event, be it a corporate meeting, wedding, birthday, or any special celebration.

