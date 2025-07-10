Moscow states Israel risking ‘nuclear catastrophe’

Russia has condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning they pose a severe threat to global security and could trigger a nuclear disaster. In a statement issued Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the Israeli airstrikes as illegal under international law and said they dangerously escalate tensions in the region.Israel began its military operation on Friday, claiming Iran is close to building a nuclear weapon. Iran rejected these claims, labeling them baseless, and responded with a barrage of drone and missile attacks.“These aggressive strikes on peaceful nuclear infrastructure by Israel are not only unlawful but push the world to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe,” Moscow stated.The ministry urged Israeli authorities to halt their attacks immediately and warned that the escalation could further destabilize the Middle East.Russia also criticized the international response, claiming that most of the global community opposes Israel’s actions, with only a few allied nations acting as “accomplices.” Moscow accused these backers of enabling the conflict through pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which recently passed a resolution condemning Iran’s nuclear activities.According to the Russian statement, that resolution, driven by the U.S., UK, France, and Germany, gave Israel justification for its offensive and undermined the nuclear non-proliferation regime for political purposes.Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and accuses Israel of attempting to sabotage its diplomatic talks with Washington.

MENAFN10072025000045015687ID1109783407