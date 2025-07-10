Data Center Infrastructure Management Software Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Surge In Hyperscale And Colocation Facilities Strengthens Business Case For Scalable DCIM Platforms
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|379
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Data Center Infrastructure Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Complexity of Data Center Operations Propels Demand for Real-Time DCIM Solutions Surge in Hyperscale and Colocation Facilities Strengthens Business Case for Scalable DCIM Platforms Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reporting Throws the Spotlight on Intelligent DCIM Tools Rising Rack Densities and Hybrid Architectures Drive Need for Centralized Resource Visibility Shift Toward Remote Monitoring and Unmanned Operations Enhances Market for Cloud-Based DCIM Integration of AI and Predictive Analytics Enhances Data Center Asset Lifecycle Management Expansion of Edge Data Centers Requires Lightweight and Modular DCIM Deployments Adoption of Digital Twins and Virtualized Infrastructure Models Supports Scenario Planning and Optimization Data Security and Access Control Compliance Drives Demand for Policy-Integrated DCIM Solutions Increased Server Utilization and Workload Management Pressures Fuel Automation-Centric DCIM Development Growth in IoT Devices and Sensors Supports Real-Time Environmental and Power Monitoring
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 43 companies featured in this report
- ABB Ltd Arista Networks, Inc. BMC Software, Inc. Bright Computing, Inc. CommScope Inc. Cormant, Inc. Device42, Inc. Eaton Corporation PLC ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. FNT GmbH Hyperview IBM Corporation Johnson Controls International PLC LogicMonitor, Inc. Modius, Inc. Nlyte Software, Inc. openDCIM RF Code, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Sunbird Software, Inc. Vertiv Group Corporation
