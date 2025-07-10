On Guru Purnima, Gautam Adani Pays Tribute To Mentors Who Shaped His Journey
Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to expressing reverence for spiritual and academic mentors.
Taking to X, Gautam Adani wrote, "On this sacred day of Guru Purnima, I bow to those who shaped my character before I built anything else."
Reflecting on the transformative power of mentorship, he further added, "A Guru does more than just teach. They awaken, they ignite, they transform us. Their wisdom echoes in every choice we make, every institution we build."
Joining in the celebration of the day, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, also shared her thoughts on empowering educators.
Emphasising the importance of strengthening the foundation of teaching, she posted on X, "A beautiful way to honour teachers is to empower them."
Highlighting a key educational initiative by the Foundation, she shared that teachers from Adani Schools are being groomed as future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) leaders in collaboration with the National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore.
"Our STEM Leadership Training in partnership with National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, is grooming teachers from Adani Schools to become STEM master trainers in the Indian context," Priti Adani said.
She added, "So happy to see our educators immersing themselves in Singapore's STEM ecosystem, exploring NIE's cutting-edge learning spaces and gaining hands-on insights."
Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains, Guru Purnima is also known as 'Vyasa Purnima', marking the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas.
Across the country, the day is being observed with spiritual activities, including Guru puja, prayers, and teachings.
Devotees are visiting temples to offer their prayers and express gratitude to their spiritual and academic mentors for their guidance and wisdom.
