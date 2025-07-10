Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Netherlands To Allocate EUR 300M For Ukraine's Recovery

2025-07-10 05:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by the Netherlands' Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, on X as reported by Ukrinform.

“Russia isn't just trying to bring Ukraine to its knees on the battle field. For 3,5 years, it has been attempting to destroy Ukraine's society and economy. Today, I announced €300 million on behalf of the Netherlands for reconstruction and economic recovery in 2025 and 2026,” the post reads.

Veldkamp made the announcement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, which is also being attended by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

According to the minister, the funding includes EUR 52 million reserved for energy infrastructure and water supply, EUR 4 million allocated for the construction of a new wing of a children's hospital in Lviv.

In addition, the Netherlands' government supports initiatives by Dutch companies and organizations aimed at promoting Ukraine's reconstruction and sustainable development through the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF).

Read also: The Netherlands , Belgium hand Ukraine two minesweepers

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome brought together nearly 5,000 participants from across the world.

