It's Time For A US Indo-Pacific Reset

As the recent struggle to pass a budget for the US government illustrates, yet again, the immutable reality of limited fiscal resources, it's time to reconsider America's vital national interests in the Indo-Pacific and maintain a laser-like focus on safeguarding its territories in the Pacific.

The United States is a Pacific power with significant territorial reach: the states of Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii; the inhabited territories of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa; as well as eight uninhabited islands. In addition, via Compacts of Free Association , the US has three protectorates: Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Federated States of Micronesia.

Accordingly, President Donald Trump should clearly delineate a geostrategically coherent Pacific Region security envelope that encompasses these territories and stretches in an arc from Alaska to Palau to Cape Horn at the southern tip of the Americas. In effect, such a Trump Doctrine framing a Pacific Region security envelope would be a corollary to the Monroe Doctrine (which acknowledged the Americas as a vital national interest).

Correspondingly, President Trump should also announce the intention of the United States to terminate, in a phased manner over the remainder of his term, the existing burdensome security arrangements with countries in the Indo-Pacific region that fall outside the recalibrated Pacific Region security envelope: Taiwan , New Zealand , Thailand , the Philippines , South Korea , Japan and Australia .