Kangana Ranaut Says She's Not Enjoying Politics: 'People Coming To Me With Panchayat-Level Problems'
Known for her unapologetic views, Kangana said she is finding it hard to deal with the everyday issues her constituents bring to her.
“Somebody's naali is broken, and I'm like- I'm an MP, and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems,” she said, adding that many residents do not differentiate between local and central responsibilities.“They tell me, 'You have money, use your own money.' They don't care whose jurisdiction it falls under.”
The actor admitted she is not particularly enjoying her new responsibilities.“I'm getting the hang of it, but this isn't something I've trained for. I've never really thought of serving people. I've fought for women's rights, yes, but that's different,” she explained.Also Read | Himachal monsoon fury: 74 killed in rain-related incidents; Kangana visits Mandi
In her characteristically blunt style, Kangana also confessed that she has always lived for herself:“a selfish life,” in her own words.
“I like luxury. I want a big house, a nice car, and diamonds. I want to look good. That's the kind of life I've lived,” she said, clarifying that she does not envision herself climbing the political ladder.
When asked if she aspires to become the Prime Minister someday, she dismissed the idea entirely.“I pray to God that never happens. I don't think I'm competent to be the PM of India, and I don't have the passion or inclination for it. I don't want to live a life of sacrifice. I don't wish that upon anyone,” she said.
Kangana's time in politics has already had its fair share of controversies. In a previous interview with The Lallantop, she acknowledged being reprimanded by the BJP leadership, including party president JP Nadda, over her remarks on the farm laws.“I take my words back,” she had said, after the party distanced itself from her comments.Also Read | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey again targets Raj Thackeray amid Marathi language row
On the film front, too, Kangana has faced setbacks. Her latest film Emergency, in which she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, failed to impress at the box office, earning only around ₹20 crore. Her other releases, like Dhaakad and Tejas, also underperformed, with some becoming record-breaking flops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment