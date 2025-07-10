Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases

As early retirement incentives and agency budget shifts continue across federal departments in 2025, Independence Benefits has announced expanded support for federal employees evaluating complex benefit decisions.

The Alabama-based firm provides personalized retirement consultations for employees covered under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), with sessions focused on helping workers assess their options related to pensions, Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) withdrawals, Social Security timing, and life insurance coverage.

The firm has seen a noticeable increase in demand from agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Social Security Administration (SSA), U.S. Postal Service (USPS), and Department of Defense (DoD), where many employees are exploring early-out offers or preparing for standard retirement.

Each consultation includes an individualized review of:



FERS pension estimates and survivor benefit elections

TSP withdrawal and rollover strategies tailored to income needs

Social Security filing timelines and long-term impact FEGLI comparisons and alternative insurance options

Unlike group-sponsored programs, Independence Benefits operates independently and is not affiliated with any specific insurance carrier or government agency. This allows for education-first support designed to help federal employees navigate benefit choices with confidence.

The firm has also released a library of planning tools and content for those nearing their Minimum Retirement Age (MRA) or evaluating early-out programs such as VSIP and VERA .

To learn more or request a retirement consultation, users can visit: https://independencebenefits.com

About Independence Benefits

is an independent retirement services firm focused on the needs of federal employees. Based in Florence, Alabama, the firm offers one-on-one consultations that include pension reviews, insurance comparisons, TSP withdrawal strategies, and timeline planning. All services are delivered by licensed professionals and structured to provide educational, neutral guidance.

