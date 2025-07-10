Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Appoints New Communications Director

2025-07-10 04:46:17
(MENAFN) According to an announcement published in the Official Gazette early Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has been designated as the new communications director for Türkiye.

He takes over the role from Fahrettin Altun, who had served in the position since "July 25, 2018."

Duran earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University in "1993," and later completed a doctorate in Political Science at Bilkent University in "2001."

His previous appointments include his role as a member of the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council, starting in "October 2018," and his most recent post as deputy foreign minister, which he began in "May 2024."

