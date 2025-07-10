Godiva Bearings Publishes Free Expert Guide To Food-Grade Bearings For Food Production

The Complete Guide to Food Production Bearings

Tom Hamlett, MD Godiva Bearings Ltd

LDK Normal Bearing Vs LDK Food Grade Bearing.

New resource helps engineers and distributors specify, fit, and maintain hygienic, food grade, bearings for safer, more efficient operations.

- Tom Hamlett - MD, Godiva BearingsDUDLEY, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Godiva Bearings, the UK's only trade-only bearing supplier, proudly announces the release of The Complete Guide to Bearings in Food Production: Selecting, Fitting and Maintaining Food-Safe Bearings. This free, in-depth resource is designed to help engineers, apprentices, and distributors operating in food production environments where hygiene and reliability are mission critical.Available now as an ungated download – no email sign-up required.Why Food-Grade Bearings Are EssentialFood production environments demand high-performance components to maintain uptime and meet strict hygiene standards. A single bearing failure can result in costly downtime, contamination risks, and reputational damage.“We know how vital food-safe bearings are to the production process and how disruptive a failure can be,” said Tom Hamlett, Managing Director of Godiva Bearings.“This guide gives trade professionals actionable insights to help them choose, fit, and maintain bearings with confidence – and access the information instantly.”What's Inside the Free Guide?The Complete Guide to Bearings in Food Production covers:.Where Bearings Keep Food Lines Moving – Conveyor belts, capping lines, baking ovens, cooling tunnels, and washdown zones..Selecting Food-Safe Bearings – IP ratings, NSF certifications, and material considerations for hygiene-critical zones..Step-by-Step Fitting and Maintenance – Installation guidance, lubrication strategies, and troubleshooting tips to prevent failures..Prolonging Service Life – Maintenance checklists and best practices for extending system performance..Glossary of Technical Terms – Helping apprentices and newcomers understand industry jargon quickly.Featuring Solutions from Trusted Global BrandsThis guide also highlights high-performance products from leading manufacturers:.LDK Bearings – Hygienic stainless steel and polymer units..Perma – Automated lubrication systems for continuous performance..Ambersil – NSF-approved sprays for safe and effective maintenance..Beco Bearings – High-temperature solutions for extreme environments..Schaeffler (FAG and INA) – Precision-engineered stainless-steel bearings for packaging and conveyor systems.A Commitment to the TradeGodiva Bearings created this guide to give engineers and distributors quick access to practical, trustworthy resources.“Our aim is to support trade professionals with tools that help them deliver quality and reliability to their customers,” Hamlett added.“This guide reinforces our commitment to accessible expertise and high-quality products.”About Godiva BearingsFounded in 1977, Godiva Bearings is the UK's only trade-only supplier of bearings, power transmission components, and maintenance solutions. Serving distributors and trade professionals across industries including food production, Godiva offers:.65K product lines supported..24/7/365 support, including an emergency call-out service..Worldwide shipping and rapid delivery for critical supply needs.

