Samajwadi Party Hits Out At Gaikwad For Assaulting Canteen Staff Shiv Sena Defends Its MLA

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after a video surfaced showing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulting a canteen worker at the state-run Akashwani MLA Guest House in Mumbai.

The incident, captured on camera, shows Gaikwad slapping and punching the worker over allegedly being served spoiled dal, sparking widespread condemnation and outrage.

The assault took place during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, intensifying the political fallout.

In the video, Gaikwad, who represents Buldhana, is seen unleashing a violent outburst over what he claimed was rotten, stinking food.

Despite a wave of criticism, Gaikwad remained unapologetic, justifying his actions on grounds of food quality.

Reacting strongly, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi slammed the incident.

Azmi said,“Where is the law? Someone beats someone in this country and there is no action against them. According to the law, strict action must be taken against those responsible. But they are in power, they can do anything.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant tried to offer a nuanced defence while condemning the violence.

“We do not support such incidents, but its other aspect also has to be seen. He raised his voice against the bad food being served in the canteen. However, taking the law into one's hands is not right. Whether it is the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister, both have opposed such incidents. What he did, no one supports. But the food served was not good,” Samant said.

As the video went viral on social media, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) swiftly stepped in. On Wednesday, the FDA suspended the licence of Ajanta Caterers, which operates the canteen at the Akashwani MLA hostel, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations after an inspection.

Gaikwad is no stranger to controversy. Last year, he sparked outrage by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's tongue, following a row over the Congress leader's comments on the reservation system.

He was also criticised after a video surfaced last year showing a policeman washing his car.

Gaikwad later claimed the officer volunteered to clean the vehicle after he vomited inside. Additionally, in February last year, he boasted about hunting a tiger in 1987 and wearing its tooth around his neck, for which he was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.