Golf's Global Showdown: PGA And DP World Tours Clash In Scottish Open Khaleej Times

The next two weeks promise top-tier men's golf, culminating in the year's final men's Major - The 153rd Open Championship, set to take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The Open often seems to arrive suddenly on the new, condensed global golf calendar. With the Ryder Cup in September and a packed UAE tournament season fast approaching, the year's major moments in golf are coming thick and fast.

Recommended For YouUAE: RAK kids learn traditional Emirati crafts, meals at heritage summer camp

It may surprise some fans to realise that this week marks the first DP World Tour event on UK soil this season, a notable change from years past, when the UK hosted a wider stretch of events. The good news? There are several top-tier tournaments lined up in the second half of the year at world-class venues.

This week is no warm-up. The Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, features a $9 million purse and holds Rolex Series status. It has attracted nearly all the top players from both tours, delivering a truly global field and a treat for fans worldwide.

With the UK enjoying relatively kind weather so far this summer, conditions at The Renaissance Club in Scotland - and next week at Royal Portrush - could play a decisive role in scoring. Weather remains one of golf's great wildcards, especially in links conditions.

Parallel Play: U.S. and LIV Golf Events

Meanwhile, the ISCO Championship takes place in Kentucky - also a joint PGA and DP World Tour event - with a $4 million purse. It provides important playing opportunities for tour members not in the Scottish field and also contributes to the Ryder Cup points race, which is now heating up.

Over in Spain, LIV Golf returns to Europe with its $25 million, 54-hole event at the iconic Real Club Valderrama - a course steeped in Ryder Cup history.

Ladies Golf on the Global Stage

Let's not forget the women's game. This week sees the fourth Major of the LPGA and LET season with The Amundi Evian Championship at the stunning Evian Resort Golf Club in France, with $8 million in prize money.

Eyes will be on rising English star Lottie Woad, who continues to impress on the global stage. The Evian event is a highlight of the women's calendar and a must-watch, both for the level of competition and its spectacular alpine backdrop.



LIV Golf Andalucía

Dates: July 11–13, 2025

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Spain Purse: $25 million



Genesis Scottish Open

Dates: July 10 –13, 2025

Venue: The Renaissance Club, Scotland Purse: $9 million

Golf Highlights This Week

ISCO Championship



Venue: Hurstbourne Country Club, Kentucky, USA

Date: July 10 –13, Purse: $4 million



D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Venue: Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

Date: July 10 - 13 Purse: €300,000



The Amundi Evian Championship

DateL July 10 - 13

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club, France Purse: $8 million

Europe is truly the center of the golf world this month, with something for every fan and a stage set for history in both the men's and women's games. Let the drama begin.