Dubai's Sheikha Mahra And French Montana Spotted Together In Paris

Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana sparked social media speculations of a relationship after their joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

According to Vibe, the pair were seen attending several fashion shows and private events in the French capital, including being photographed walking hand-in-hand. Images later surfaced on Sheikha Mahra's Instagram account, including a photo of two hands holding a love lock near the Eiffel Tower.

While neither Sheikha Mahra nor French Montana have made any official statement confirming a relationship, media outlets have noted that the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions over the past year. Their first public appearance together reportedly dates back to October 2024, shortly after Sheikha Mahra finalised her divorce from Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum in July 2024 due to infidelity. The former couple had been married since April 2023 and share a daughter born in June 2024.

Following her divorce, Sheikha Mahra launched a new fragrance titled Divorce under her brand Mahra M1. She remains active in supporting women's empowerment initiatives and local design talent in the UAE.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is known for chart-topping singles such as Unforgettable and No Stylist.

In earlier sightings, the two were seen together at the Four Seasons Resort Nammos Dubai and on a desert outing where French Montana appeared in traditional Emirati attire.