QC Participates In 6Th Joint Meeting Of Arab And Turkish Chambers

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the 6th Joint Meeting of Arab and Turkish Chambers and the Arab-Turkish Economic Forum, which were held in the city of Izmir, Türkiye, on July 7–8. The events were attended by presidents and board members of Arab chambers and federations of chambers.

The Qatar Chamber delegation was headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board. The delegation included board members Mohamed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, Dr Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, and Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The meeting was also attended by H E Dr. Nayef bin Jassim Al-Abduljabbar, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Türkiye.

The meeting and forum addressed discussions on economic and trade cooperation between Arab countries and the Republic of Türkiye, and ways to enhance such cooperation in order to increase trade exchange between both sides.

The events featured a roundtable titled“Partnership and Investment Opportunities between Arab Countries and Türkiye”, along with several working sessions focusing on investment in Syria and business opportunities in Izmir, particularly in the sectors of trade, industry, and agriculture.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the forum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that this distinguished gathering represents a valuable opportunity to explore optimal ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, enhance investment prospects, and promote greater mutual and joint investments, both in Türkiye and Arab countries.

He praised the strong and longstanding relations between Qatar and Türkiye, affirming the Qatar Chamber's commitment to fostering and advancing cooperation and partnerships between Qatari and Turkish business communities.

Sheikh Khalifa also invited Turkish businessmen and investors to explore the wealth of investment opportunities available in Qatar and to benefit from its attractive investment climate, world-class infrastructure, advanced financial system, and progressive legal framework.

The event included several field visits to factories and free zones in the city of Izmir. It also featured bilateral meetings between representatives of Arab and Turkish chambers from various economic sectors.