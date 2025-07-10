IBPC Qatar Launches IWEN: A New Era Of Women's Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC) Qatar launched its IBPC Women Excellence Network (IWEN) at a vibrant event held at Ibis Hotel, Doha. The launch brought together Indian women professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders from across Qatar, along with select representatives from other embassies.

The event was inaugurated by Sandhya Bhatt, Second Secretary at the Embassy of India to Qatar, who commended the initiative for creating a dedicated platform that celebrates and fosters Indian women's excellence in Qatar's professional and community landscape.

Opening the evening, Thaha Muhammed, IBPC President, welcomed attendees and shared the vision and inspiration behind IWEN. Shubhi Sharma, Vice President of IBPC, then introduced the“IWEN Souls” - the passionate initiative leads driving the network's key focus areas.

As part of the launch, IBPC Qatar unveiled a series of targeted initiatives under IWEN, each designed to support women's excellence across key areas. These include Reignite (Back to Work), MoneyWise (Financial Literacy), Nurture (Parenting), SheEO (Entrepreneurship), Bliss (Happiness Clinic), Strive (Wellness & Fitness), Evolve (Career Development), Thrive (Soft Skills), e-mpowHer (Online Initiatives), Spark (Talent Pool), and Amplify (Publicity). These initiatives will be led by dedicated IWEN volunteers to drive impact through mentorship, collaboration, and community engagement.

Each initiative lead presented a brief overview of their focus area, ranging from leadership development to mentorship, wellness, entrepreneurship, and community impact - all aligning with IWEN's vision of driving women's excellence through collaboration and opportunity.