- Riyad Magdy, Founder and Chairman, Oia Properties DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oia Properties Releases H1 2025 Insights: H1 2025 Marked“Tipping Point” for Abu Dhabi Real Estate Investment-Impressive residential performance displays sustained growth and y-o-y price appreciation-The 'Future is Now' for investors with global partnerships, transport advancements and sustainability breakthroughs-Oia Properties picks its best residential investment opportunities for summer 20258th July 2025, Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi's real estate market has entered a defining chapter. As the Emirate closed H1 2025 with exceptional growth and visionary infrastructure announcements, Oia Properties, the capital's leading residential real estate agency, points to now as being the time for investors to act.H1 2025 witnessed strong demand across secondary, ready and off-plan residential sales, accompanied by major announcements over government-backed mega initiatives, and a growing appetite from regional and international investors. Abu Dhabi is now firmly in the spotlight, with future growth on the horizon.“We believe H1 2025 marks a tipping point for Abu Dhabi,” said Riyad Magdy, Founder and Chairman, Oia Properties.“While others talk about future potential, we feel strongly that the moment has presented itself. Whether it's new global partnerships, transport infrastructure, or sustainability-led communities, the vision is no longer abstract. It's concrete, funded, and under construction.” He continues,““Abu Dhabi has proven itself to be stable, secure, and increasingly sophisticated. These aren't speculative spikes, we're witnessing a market maturing in real time.”H1 2025, Residential Real Estate Performance Recap:H1 2025 recorded a robust increase in residential transactions across key communities including Saadiyat, Yas Island, Al Reem, Al Raha Beach and Al Hudayriyat Island, with major new launches including Al Fahid Island. According to Oia Properties' data, average prices per square foot have risen between 10-35 %, year-on-year, while off-plan sales have also risen a similar level compared to H1 2024, signaling deep confidence in long-term real estate asset value.Rental yields remained strong, particularly in mid to high-end communities, as population growth and job creation continues across professional sectors. Average apartment and villa rental prices are expected to continue to grow in the second half of the year.Five Trends That Signal Abu Dhabi's Real Estate Future Has ArrivedFrom future transport to entertainment mega-projects, Abu Dhabi has moved beyond vision and into execution. Oia Properties highlights five transformational trends redefining the investment landscape:1.Disneyland Abu DhabiThe announcement of Disneyland, the first in the Middle East, positions Abu Dhabi as the region's most family-focused destination and drives demand for second homes and lifestyle-led communities.2.Joby Electric Air TaxisElectric vertical take-off aircraft (eVTOL) will cut travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi to 20 minutes by 2026, opening new residential corridors and reshaping commuter behaviour.3.Etihad Rail ActivationWith construction progressing steadily, Etihad Rail will soon link Abu Dhabi to the UAE's key economic hubs, making outer developments more accessible and desirable.4.Branded Residences on the RiseLuxury operators like Ritz-Carlton, Nobu, and Six Senses are entering Abu Dhabi, marking the city's growing appeal among global UHNWIs.5.Sustainability & WellnessDevelopments built around wellness, sustainability, and ESG credentials are outperforming their peers, including the recent launch of Al Fahid Island, the first island in the world to receive Fitwell certification and LEED Cities and Communities Platinum pre-certification.Projects to Watch: Where Smart Capital Is Moving This SummerOia Properties identifies its pick of standout residential projects that reflect Abu Dhabi's investment momentum and future-forward planning:.Al Fahid Island: A recent launch from Aldar with world-class eco credentials, with strong long-term potential as Abu Dhabi's next high-end enclave.Saadiyat Lagoons: A flagship eco-luxury community surrounded by mangroves and designed for nature-connected living..Al Hudayriat Island: Fast emerging as the capital's active lifestyle destination, combining sport, wellness and waterfront living – with government-led infrastructure on the horizon..Yas Golf Collection: Overlooking Yas Links, this development appeals to those eying strong rental return from the capital's tourism sector..Bayn by Ora: Bringing global design credentials and modern elegance to the residential scene, fast attracting discerning regional and international buyers..Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi: A first-of-its kind branded development combing culinary prestige with beachfront luxury.END

