Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Worth $10.50 Billion In 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.8%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The primary driver of this growth will mostly be the increased demand for more efficient thermal management solutions across various industries (HVAC, power generation, food & beverage, and chemical sectors). The advantages of using plate & frame heat exchangers include but are not limited to high heat transfer efficiency, compactness, and low-maintenance design. The utilization of plate & frame heat exchangers as thermal management solutions also coincides with the market's desire for space-saving and energy-concise equipment. In addition to being space and energy-efficient, plate & frame heat exchangers can readily adapt to handling fluids and fluids with varying viscosities. The modular type design allows for scalability as well as quick thermal response. As such, as sustainability and energy optimization continue to be prioritized in industry sectors around the world, the adoption of plate & frame heat exchangers is expected to increase

ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)
Danfoss (Denmark)
Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
SPX Flow (US)
XYLEM (US)
API Heat Transfer (US)
H. Guntner (UK) LTD. (UK)
Boyd Corporation (US)
Johnson Controls (Ireland)
Wabtec Corporation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market:

Rising demand for HVACR equipmentVolatility in raw material pricesClogging of heat exchangersConcern related to the cytotoxicity and transfection in hard-to-transfect cells

Key Findings of the Study:

The shift toward increased energy efficiency and compact systems is accelerating developments in plate & frame heat exchangers, particularly for HVAC and data centers (among others) and renewable energy systems. These modular units represent a large footprint and can yield superior thermal efficiencies and low-pressure drops economically, making them ideal for heat recovery and fluid cooling applications when installation space is a concern. For instance, high-performance computing and AI server liquid cooling systems use brazed plate heat exchangers to achieve optimum thermoregulation while minimizing energy consumption. In industrial applications, they augment energy reuse in chemical processing, food & beverage, and power generation. Their compact footprints and ease of maintainability make them an attractive option for retrofitting and modernizing systems. Industry leaders like ALFA LAVAL and Kelvion push the bounds of the market with innovations in gasketed and welded plate designs, permitting performance improvements in heat transfer, corrosion resistance, and longevity of operation, among the most demanding applications.

The plate & frame heat exchanger market is further segmented based on type into gasketed, welded, and brazed heat exchangers. The welded segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the welded type stems from superior durability, better withstanding of high pressure and temperatures, and the lower likelihood of any leakages that allow for applications to work in severely demanding conditions in industries such as petrochemicals, power generation, and pharmaceuticals. With market demands for compact, high-quality, durable, and maintenance-free thermal solutions, new markets for next-gen welded exchangers are emerging around new materials and modular designs. There are opportunities for companies to leverage the marketplace as long as they are looking for ways to develop thermal efficiency, and improved corrosion resistance, well-suited for high-performance applications in renewable energy and process industries where uptime and operational safety are highly regarded.

Based on application, the market is segmented into HVAC & Refrigeration, Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, and Pulp & Paper. Among these, the HVAC & Refrigeration segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the plate & frame heat exchangers industry. This trend is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient building systems, increasing demand for sustainable heating and cooling solutions in residential and commercial infrastructure, compact design, and superior thermal efficiency that simplifies maintenance and promotes renewability. Plate & frame exchangers are well-suited to be installed in HVAC systems, and temporary regulatory changes toward green building certifications and carbon neutrality have urged organizations to begin conversions to energy-efficient thermal management systems. To maximize profitability, players in the industry can innovate modular designs, consider corrosion-resistant materials, and include smart monitoring capabilities to support the HVAC market's evolution.

