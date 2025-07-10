Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Worth $10.50 Billion In 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.8%, Says Marketsandmarketstm
Download PDF Brochure:
Browse in-depth TOC on“Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market”
236 - Market Data Tables
42 – Figures
231 - Pages
List of Key Players in Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market:ALFA LAVAL (Sweden) Danfoss (Denmark) Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany) SPX Flow (US) XYLEM (US) API Heat Transfer (US) H. Guntner (UK) LTD. (UK) Boyd Corporation (US) Johnson Controls (Ireland) Wabtec Corporation (US)
Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market:Drivers: Rising demand for HVACR equipment Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices Opportunity: Clogging of heat exchangers Challenge: Concern related to the cytotoxicity and transfection in hard-to-transfect cells
Get Sample Pages:
Key Findings of the Study:Welded segment projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period HVAC & refrigeration segment to be the fastest-growing of the market Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of global plate & frame heat exchanger market in 2024
The shift toward increased energy efficiency and compact systems is accelerating developments in plate & frame heat exchangers, particularly for HVAC and data centers (among others) and renewable energy systems. These modular units represent a large footprint and can yield superior thermal efficiencies and low-pressure drops economically, making them ideal for heat recovery and fluid cooling applications when installation space is a concern. For instance, high-performance computing and AI server liquid cooling systems use brazed plate heat exchangers to achieve optimum thermoregulation while minimizing energy consumption. In industrial applications, they augment energy reuse in chemical processing, food & beverage, and power generation. Their compact footprints and ease of maintainability make them an attractive option for retrofitting and modernizing systems. Industry leaders like ALFA LAVAL and Kelvion push the bounds of the market with innovations in gasketed and welded plate designs, permitting performance improvements in heat transfer, corrosion resistance, and longevity of operation, among the most demanding applications.
Get Customization on this Report:
The plate & frame heat exchanger market is further segmented based on type into gasketed, welded, and brazed heat exchangers. The welded segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the welded type stems from superior durability, better withstanding of high pressure and temperatures, and the lower likelihood of any leakages that allow for applications to work in severely demanding conditions in industries such as petrochemicals, power generation, and pharmaceuticals. With market demands for compact, high-quality, durable, and maintenance-free thermal solutions, new markets for next-gen welded exchangers are emerging around new materials and modular designs. There are opportunities for companies to leverage the marketplace as long as they are looking for ways to develop thermal efficiency, and improved corrosion resistance, well-suited for high-performance applications in renewable energy and process industries where uptime and operational safety are highly regarded.
Based on application, the market is segmented into HVAC & Refrigeration, Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, and Pulp & Paper. Among these, the HVAC & Refrigeration segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the plate & frame heat exchangers industry. This trend is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient building systems, increasing demand for sustainable heating and cooling solutions in residential and commercial infrastructure, compact design, and superior thermal efficiency that simplifies maintenance and promotes renewability. Plate & frame exchangers are well-suited to be installed in HVAC systems, and temporary regulatory changes toward green building certifications and carbon neutrality have urged organizations to begin conversions to energy-efficient thermal management systems. To maximize profitability, players in the industry can innovate modular designs, consider corrosion-resistant materials, and include smart monitoring capabilities to support the HVAC market's evolution.
Browse Adjacent Markets Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:Near Infrared Absorbing Materials Market Barrier Systems Market Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Thermal Spray Coatings Market Acrylic Acid Market CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment