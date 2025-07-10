403
Zelensky contemplates allowing porn production to be legal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced on Tuesday that a petition calling for the legalization of pornography production has been submitted to parliament for consideration after surpassing the required 25,000 signatures. The petition, created by Ukrainian OnlyFans model Svetlana Dvornikova, urges lawmakers to decriminalize adult content production, arguing that law enforcement should focus on more serious crimes rather than policing intimate content creation.
Pornography has been illegal in Ukraine since 2009, when former President Viktor Yushchenko banned its possession, distribution, sale, and production. Dvornikova’s petition, filed on June 27, 2025, quickly gained support, prompting Zelensky’s public response.
Dvornikova highlighted that her work has generated significant tax revenue—over 40 million hryvnias (about $958,200) in five years—yet she has faced criminal charges related to tax evasion and pornography production. “What causes no harm should not be a crime,” she argued.
Daniil Getmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary tax committee, also backs decriminalization, noting that hundreds of OnlyFans creators have declared income and paid taxes, calling ongoing prosecutions “hypocrisy.”
A similar effort to legalize pornography was made in 2023 through Bill №9623, introduced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. He stressed that legalizing adult content could raise funds for Ukraine’s military and ease the burden on law enforcement. The bill noted that thousands already work in the industry and that platforms like OnlyFans had contributed nearly 34 million hryvnias ($920,000) in taxes in the first half of 2023.
However, the 2023 proposal faced strong opposition, with critics comparing pornography unfavorably to alcoholism and warning of societal decline, leading to the bill’s withdrawal before a parliamentary vote.
