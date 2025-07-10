European court declines Le Pen’s offer to delay election prohibition

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has turned down Marine Le Pen’s request to suspend her five-year ban from running for public office, which includes the upcoming 2027 French presidential election. The court stated on Wednesday that Le Pen failed to demonstrate any immediate risk of irreparable harm to her rights as protected under the European Convention on Human Rights.The ban follows Le Pen’s March 2025 conviction for embezzling public funds meant for assistants to Members of the European Parliament from her National Rally (RN) party. Le Pen, who led the RN for years, has denied the charges and is appealing the decision, claiming the case is politically motivated.Le Pen previously ran for president in 2017 and 2022, losing both times to Emmanuel Macron in runoff elections. Her party, the RN, currently holds the position of the third-largest group in the French National Assembly.Coinciding with the court’s decision, French police raided the RN’s headquarters in Paris on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged campaign finance fraud. Party leader Jordan Bardella condemned the action as a politically driven attempt to financially cripple and discredit the RN.U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have both expressed public support for Le Pen—a move that French officials dismissed as unwelcome interference in France’s internal political affairs.

MENAFN10072025000045015687ID1109782759